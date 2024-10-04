Job-seekers can find opportunities at Kendall County Career & Resource Fair

The Kendall County Career & Resource Fair will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Fox Valley Family YMCA in Plano.

The event is free and open to the public. The Fox Valley Family YMCA is located at 3875 Eldamain Road.

“The fair is a great opportunity for people to find jobs that are local and easy to get to,” Todd Volker, Kendall County economic development coordinator and a co-organizer of the event, said in a news release. “We want to match up employers with potential employees. There are a lot of open positions that pay well right here in Kendall County. Job seekers can show resumes to employers and can immediately talk with employers about jobs.”

The event will also include workforce development organizations and community resource agencies, providing attendees with additional career resources. Employers wishing to participate at the event can contact event partner WorkNet Batavia at 630-762-2120 to arrange for a table.

There is no table charge for employers. The Kendall County Career & Resource Fair is a production of WorkNet Batavia, Kendall County, Waubonsee Community College, Plano High School, Fox Valley YMCA, Kendall County Forest Preserve District and the Illinois Department of Employment Security.