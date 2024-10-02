Plano Methodist Church and Meals on Wheels partner for new meal program

Plano Methodist Church, located at 219 Hale St. The church will partner with Meals on Wheels to home-deliver meals to Plano-area residents ages 60 and up. (Shaw Local News Network file photo)

The Plano Methodist Church, in partnership with Meals on Wheels of Northern Illinois and the Community Nutrition Network and Senior Services Association, will offer meals during the week to Plano-area residents ages 60 and above.

The community is invited to the program’s grand opening with lunch at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at the church, located at 219 Hale St. Those attending must RSVP by Sunday, Oct. 6.

Meals on Wheels will deliver meals in Plano, and the Plano Methodist Church will host cafe-style lunches, free bingo, movie nights, guest speakers and other activities during the week to encourage socialization, according to a news release from the Community Nutrition Network and Senior Services Association.

All meals will follow nutritional guidelines for older adults and are approved by a licensed, registered dietitian in accordance with AgeGuide of Northeastern Illinois, the Illinois Department on Aging and the U.S. Administration for Community Living, according to the release.

Meals are prepared fresh the same morning they are delivered to the clients. They often include traditional American food such as hamburgers and chicken, according to the release.

Plano’s program manager Julie Maritato will work with local Hispanic restaurants and caterers to provide traditional Hispanic options, according to the release.

For more information on the new Plano Meals on Wheels site or to RSVP to the grand opening, email Maritato at jmaritato@cnnssa.org or call 847-606-7817.

The program’s central office for Kendall County is open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Beecher Center, at 901 Game Farm Road, in Yorkville.

Meals on Wheels provides home-delivered meals throughout Kendall County five days a week and has special menus at local restaurants and other community partners, including Two Partners Family Restaurant and Planet Pizza in Plano, as well as Dakotas Bar and Grille in Yorkville.

The program offers lunch cafes with socialization opportunities and activities in Yorkville at the Beecher Center and in Oswego at the Oswegoland Senior and Community Center.