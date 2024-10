2024 Open Roads ABATE Summer Book committee members, including Patti and Kevin Smith, Sharyl and Sam Mataya, Cliff Oleson, Bill Kolb, Frank Lorang, Linda Oleson, and Sally Kolb are pictured with individual pages of the book ready to be cut, organized and stapled into over 400 books. Open Roads will host its Post Party on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, at Plano American Legion Post 395, 510 E. Dearborn St. (photo provided by Open Roads ABATE )

Open Roads ABATE of Illinois, Inc. will host their post party for those who have 2024 Open Roads Summer Books on Saturday, Oct. 5, at Plano American Legion Post 395, 510 E. Dearborn St.

Books must be turned in by 4 p.m. and the drawing for cash prizes will be awarded at 5 p.m.

For more information, call Linda Oleson at 630-552-3828.