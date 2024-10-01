Montgomery Public Works Department to hold fall brush collection

The Village of Montgomery's public works and water treatment plant at 891 Knell Road. Montgomery's Public Works Department will host its yearly fall brush collection the week of Oct. 7, 2024. (John Etheredge)

The Montgomery Public Works Department will provide residents with bulk brush collection the week of Oct. 7, beginning 7 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7.

Crews will only make one pass through each neighborhood. They will continue until they have hit each area once.

The village advises residents to stack all brush neatly in the parkway by Sunday, Oct. 6, according to a news release from the village.

Bulk brush collection takes place twice a year; once in fall and once in spring.

Bulk brush pickup guidelines and tips for fall and spring pickup:

This service is provided to residential properties only, not unincorporated areas or businesses.

Brush must be on the property from which it originates. Brush may be moved in the parkway up to one week before the scheduled pickup date.

Brush must be stacked neatly in the parkway by the Sunday evening before the scheduled pickup week.

Brush blocked by parked cars or put out after the single pass through will not be picked up. If it is not visible or accessible at the time of the passthrough, the homeowner is responsible for disposing of it.

Pile brush neatly in one direction, keep it unbundled and have the more significant trunk portions or cut ends facing the street. Brush piles should not be taller than 3 feet high and should not obstruct the sidewalk, driveways or pedestrian pathways.

Twigs, leaves and smaller yard debris should be placed in a stickered yard waste bag for removal by the village’s regular garbage hauling provider.

The intent of the Bulk Brush Program is not for limbs, logs or tree stumps resulting from large-scale tree removal.

Branches must be at least 1 inch in diameter, no larger than 4 inches in diameter and no shorter than 3 feet. Public works crews will not pick up piles that include bushes with roots and dirt attached, grape or other vines, lumber, plywood or construction materials.

Residents must meet the guidelines to avoid a tag being left behind explaining why it was not collected. Also, adjust the stack to meet the requirements for weekly collection by the village’s waste hauler provider.

Montgomery’s waste hauler, LRS Recycling, offers weekly brush pickup and collection on regular trash days, with rules and guidelines different from those of the Village’s Bulk Brush Program.

For weekly brush collection, bundles of brush or branches must be tied with twine, should be at most 2 inches wide by 2 inches high and can be at most 4 inches long or 50 pounds in weight, according to the release.

Each bundle must have a red LRS yard waste sticker visible.

Residents can put out an unlimited number of stickered yard waste bags and properly bundled brush each week through Nov. 30.

LRS offers Montgomery residents two free weeks of yard waste bag collection twice a year.

The fall sticker-free weeks are Nov. 11 – 22.

For questions about the Village Bulk Brush Program, contact the Public Works Department at 630-896-9241 or visit montgomeryil.org.