Plano girls fifth, Sandwich sixth at KRC golf meet: Thursday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup:

GIRLS GOLF

Kishwaukee River Conference meet

Plano placed fifth with a team score of 499 and Sandwich sixth (529) in the seven-team conference meet won by Marengo (391).

Gracie Busboom shot Plano’s low score of 123 for 19th place. Brianna Johnson shot a 124, Lizbeth Salgado carded a 125 and Josie Larson a 127. Brynn Butler shot Sandwich’s low score of 105 for eighth place, followed by Callie Kesselring (138), Vivian Pastion (140) and Grace Mikkelson (146).

BOYS GOLF

Sandwich

The Indians took fifth at the Dwight Invite two-man scramble. Noah Campbell and Nolan Oros teamed up to shoot a 74, Colten Oakes and Kyle Michels an 82 and Nolan Ketchum and Karson Hothan an 84.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Newark d. IMSA 25-11, 25-19

Adrianna Larsen had five kills, Elle Norquist five aces and seven digs, Taylor Jeffers 17 assists and six digs, and Heather Buhle and Rylie Carlson three kills each for Newark (12-6).

BOYS SOCCER

Plano 7, Earlville 0

Omar Salgado and Cristian Sanchez each scored two goals and Santiago Cervantes had a goal and two assists for the Reapers (8-7-1) on Senior Night.

Oswego East 4, Bolingbrook 2