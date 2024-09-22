Kendall County property transfers: May 23 to Aug. 26, 2024

Aurora

Russell Paluch to Manish Kumar Singh and Ankita Deka, Residence at 1941 Stoneheather Ave., Aurora, $295,000, Aug. 14.

Montgomery

RCF 2 Acquisition Trust to Oscar Martinez, Residence at 20 N. Bereman Road, Montgomery, $251,000, July 16.

John S. Tukiendorf to Manuel and Noelia Lechuga, Residence at 46 Afton Drive, Montgomery, $250,000, Aug. 16.

Kendall Partners Limited to Julio Israel Sanchez Sanchez, Residence at 28 Saugatuck Road, Montgomery, $250,000, Aug. 16.

Lesley Hill to Katie M. Sasser and Ruben Salgado, Residence at 2344 Amsterdam Circle, Montgomery, $375,000, June 29.

Raymond S. Borgman Jr. to Milagros and Javier Gonzalez, Residence at 2684 Jenna Circle, Montgomery, $290,000, Aug. 20.

Newark

Jesus O. Ruiz Trust to Joshua Brown and Ashley Elizabeth Brown, Residence at 11258 U.S. Highway 52, Newark, $590,000, Aug. 1.

Thomas Bromeland to Alexander Bromeland, Residence at 15419 Hughes Road, Newark, $160,000, Aug. 23.

Morsch Trust to Bradley Kenneth and Katherine Lee Dalsing, Residence at 401 E. Main St., Newark, $549,000, Aug. 2.

Oswego

Calatlantic Group LLC to Wid Khalid Adams, Residence at 211 Tinana St., Oswego, $550,000, Aug. 16.

William Hayes III to Daniel E Fograse and Amanda J Shire, Residence at 310 Furlong St., Oswego, $520,000, Aug. 8.

Lam D. Dao to Sanket Das and Debisree Saha, Residence at 303 Hemlock Lane, Oswego, $545,000, Aug. 13.

Didi Afana to Kakuji Illunga and Maria Muoza, Residence at 28 Bridgeview Drive, Oswego, $327,000, Aug. 8.

Kemp Trust to Michael and Jacqui Grisenthwaite, Residence at 260 Paradise Parkway, Oswego, $437,000, Aug. 16.

Joel E. Gonzalez to Kyle and Nicole Matuszewski, Residence at 626 Carnation Drive, Oswego, $480,000, July 22.

Gentle Remodeling Limited to Douglas John and Sally Escalante Lacke, Residence at 32 Robert Road, Oswego, $520,000, Aug. 15.

Calatlantic Group LLC to Sunil Kumar Enugala, Residence at 226 Tinana St., Oswego, $526,000, Aug. 7.

Calatlantic Group LLC to Gautam Adhyapak and Maria Fernanda Silva Gonzalez, Residence at 209 Tinana St., Oswego, $592,500, Aug. 9.

Calatlantic Group LLC to Kimberly M. and Kenneth M. Ford, Residence at 203 Tinana St., Oswego, $575,000, Aug. 13.

MI Homes of Chicago LLC to Elangovan Sivaram Kandaswamy and Keerthana Elangovan, Residence at 117 Piper Glen Ave., Oswego, $669,500, Aug. 9.

Michael Moderhack to Dominic Ventrella and Kaitlin Lizik, Residence at 26 Wingate Drive, Oswego, $295,000, July 31.

Jennifer Smeets to Vincent and Karleigh Bava, Residence at 4840 Weaver St., Oswego, $474,000, July 31.

Calatlantic Group LLC to Bharati Devi Mallikarjun Shigli and Mallikarjun Shigli, Residence at 619 Rhinebeck Way, Oswego, $564,500, Aug. 8.

Lsf9 Master Participation Trust to Christopher Philip and Leslie Susan Engelhardt, Residence at 5215 Old Reserve Road, Oswego, $660,000, Aug. 12.

Itasca Bank & Trust Co. Trustee to Colt and Reena Neumann, Residence at 4756 Waa Kee Sha Drive, Oswego, $120,000, Aug. 7.

Andrew Kehoe to Delia Lovera, Residence at 40 Sherwick Road, Oswego, $330,000, July 22.

Kyle K. Keltner to Gunner Woodall Ryan and Emma Prescott, Residence at 538 Waterford Drive, Oswego, $395,000, July 25.

Plainfield

Kendall County Sheriff to Sorour Samavat Lotfizadeh, Residence at 12902 Grande Poplar Circle, Plainfield, $398,000, Aug. 8.

Dr. Horton Inc. Midwest to Abdullah Ali Mohammed, Residence at 13601 S. Carmel Blvd., Plainfield, $442,000, Aug. 19.

Dr. Horton Inc. Midwest to Renata Oiticica Lampert, Residence at 13633 S. Sanibel St., Plainfield, $435,000, Aug. 16.

John J. Drowns to Jorge Arriaga, Residence at 2304 Carpenter Ave., Plainfield, $290,500, Aug. 7.

Plano

Kilen J. Haywood to George and Karina Aguirre, Residence at 3616 Hoffman St., Plano, $300,000, July 31.

Bianca Rocha to Nathaniel Clarke and Jessica Dowjotas, Residence at 3924 Kristen Court, Plano, $400,000, Aug. 3.

Richard L. Abner to Michael John and Jennifer Lyn Mladucky, Residence at 1036 Pauline Place, Plano, $312,000, Aug. 9.

Martin D. Rizov to John Michael Saccomando Jr., Residence at 622 Deames St., Plano, $321,000, May 23.

Michael Beary to Kurt R. Griffing and Madison L. Hester, Residence at 12574 Andrew St., Plano, $560,000, Aug. 6.

Oscar Felix Padilla to Yamaris Pacheco and Martiza Vachier Reves, Residence at 3301 Paige St., Plano, $240,000, Aug. 19.

Sandwich

Cary L. Gilkey to Micah and Grace Hook, Residence at 118 Lisbon St., Sandwich, $280,000, Aug. 5.

Michael Hammer to Artur L. Pawlina, Residence at 343 Boulevard St., Sandwich, $255,000, Aug. 1.

Nvr Inc. to John C. Rossi and Sarah L. Pessmeg Rossi, Residence at 1260 Wood Cliff Court, Sandwich, $425,000, Aug. 23.

Nvr Inc. to Kylie and Logan Beatty, Residence at 1207 Briarwood Lane, Sandwich, $385,500, Aug. 26.

Nvr Inc. to Joseph R. and Sandra L. Sumowski, Residence at 1001 S. Wind Drive, Sandwich, $384,500, Aug. 16.

Jay D. Adams to Jonathan Knoebel, Residence at 201 E. College St., Sandwich, $145,000, Aug. 15.

Yorkville

Joseph D. Potrawski to Seth and Jessica Smith, Residence at 1223 Taus Circle, Yorkville, $592,000, Aug. 5.

Derek M. Gundy to Brian and Renee Peterson, Residence at 1488 Crimson Lane, Yorkville, $425,000, July 31.

Nvr Inc. to Adia C. and Bakari O. Hannah, Residence at 3107 Jeter Court, Yorkville, $610,000, Aug. 22.

Leonard G. Chally Trust to Fidel Alanis, Residence at 11413 Illinois Route 71 A and B, Yorkville, $350,000, Aug. 19.

Alexandra Maldonado to Silvia Nateras, Residence at 1120 Hawk Hollow Drive, Yorkville, $312,000, July 22.

Abby Properties LLC to Diane L. Ewing, Residence at 1061 Gillespie Lane, Yorkville, $310,000, Aug. 9.

Matthew J. Doran to Ronald M. and Cynthia E. Gonzalez, Residence at 148 Bertram Drive H, Yorkville, $180,000, June 6.

Kalpanaben Patel to Ngoc Thikim Tran and Thanh Thi Ngoc, Residence at 3349 Seeley St., Yorkville, $385,000, Aug. 3.

Calatlantic Group LLC to Alonso Aguirre, Residence at 3368 Jonathan Drive, Yorkville, $385,000, Aug. 20.

Kendall Partners Limited to Adam McCall and Lauren McCarthy, Residence at 208 W. Madison St., Yorkville, $275,000, Aug. 8.

Raj S. Bhatt to Thi Thuy Le, Residence at 4481 E. Millbrook Circle, Yorkville, $355,000, Aug. 2.

Nvr Inc. to Willie and Betty J. Grandberry, Residence at 4465 Sarasota Ave., Yorkville, $436,500, Aug. 19.

Bailee McDaniel to Eva Quezada Ortiz and Andres Ortiz, Residence at 226 Bertram Drive K, Yorkville, $165,000, June 14.

Nvr Inc. to Marie Whitney Malchin and Leonardo J. Ortiz, Residence at 412 Biscayne Lane, Yorkville, $381,500, Aug. 20.

Stephen B. Hart to Nicolas Medrano, Residence at 405B Elm St. B, Yorkville, $265,000, Aug. 10.

Calatlantic Group LLC to Jonathon D. and Allison K. Sass, Residence at 3394 Jonathan Drive, Yorkville, $449,000, Aug. 22.

Matthew P. Jarvinen to Leticia Correa, Residence at 146 Bertram Drive M, Yorkville, $189,500, Aug. 19.