September 22, 2024
Shaw Local
Kendall County property transfers: May 23 to Aug. 26, 2024

By Shaw Local News Network
Property transfers

Kendall County property transfers (Shaw Local News Network)

Aurora

Russell Paluch to Manish Kumar Singh and Ankita Deka, Residence at 1941 Stoneheather Ave., Aurora, $295,000, Aug. 14.

Montgomery

RCF 2 Acquisition Trust to Oscar Martinez, Residence at 20 N. Bereman Road, Montgomery, $251,000, July 16.

John S. Tukiendorf to Manuel and Noelia Lechuga, Residence at 46 Afton Drive, Montgomery, $250,000, Aug. 16.

Kendall Partners Limited to Julio Israel Sanchez Sanchez, Residence at 28 Saugatuck Road, Montgomery, $250,000, Aug. 16.

Lesley Hill to Katie M. Sasser and Ruben Salgado, Residence at 2344 Amsterdam Circle, Montgomery, $375,000, June 29.

Raymond S. Borgman Jr. to Milagros and Javier Gonzalez, Residence at 2684 Jenna Circle, Montgomery, $290,000, Aug. 20.

Newark

Jesus O. Ruiz Trust to Joshua Brown and Ashley Elizabeth Brown, Residence at 11258 U.S. Highway 52, Newark, $590,000, Aug. 1.

Thomas Bromeland to Alexander Bromeland, Residence at 15419 Hughes Road, Newark, $160,000, Aug. 23.

Morsch Trust to Bradley Kenneth and Katherine Lee Dalsing, Residence at 401 E. Main St., Newark, $549,000, Aug. 2.

Oswego

Calatlantic Group LLC to Wid Khalid Adams, Residence at 211 Tinana St., Oswego, $550,000, Aug. 16.

William Hayes III to Daniel E Fograse and Amanda J Shire, Residence at 310 Furlong St., Oswego, $520,000, Aug. 8.

Lam D. Dao to Sanket Das and Debisree Saha, Residence at 303 Hemlock Lane, Oswego, $545,000, Aug. 13.

Didi Afana to Kakuji Illunga and Maria Muoza, Residence at 28 Bridgeview Drive, Oswego, $327,000, Aug. 8.

Kemp Trust to Michael and Jacqui Grisenthwaite, Residence at 260 Paradise Parkway, Oswego, $437,000, Aug. 16.

Joel E. Gonzalez to Kyle and Nicole Matuszewski, Residence at 626 Carnation Drive, Oswego, $480,000, July 22.

Gentle Remodeling Limited to Douglas John and Sally Escalante Lacke, Residence at 32 Robert Road, Oswego, $520,000, Aug. 15.

Calatlantic Group LLC to Sunil Kumar Enugala, Residence at 226 Tinana St., Oswego, $526,000, Aug. 7.

Calatlantic Group LLC to Gautam Adhyapak and Maria Fernanda Silva Gonzalez, Residence at 209 Tinana St., Oswego, $592,500, Aug. 9.

Calatlantic Group LLC to Kimberly M. and Kenneth M. Ford, Residence at 203 Tinana St., Oswego, $575,000, Aug. 13.

MI Homes of Chicago LLC to Elangovan Sivaram Kandaswamy and Keerthana Elangovan, Residence at 117 Piper Glen Ave., Oswego, $669,500, Aug. 9.

Michael Moderhack to Dominic Ventrella and Kaitlin Lizik, Residence at 26 Wingate Drive, Oswego, $295,000, July 31.

Jennifer Smeets to Vincent and Karleigh Bava, Residence at 4840 Weaver St., Oswego, $474,000, July 31.

Calatlantic Group LLC to Bharati Devi Mallikarjun Shigli and Mallikarjun Shigli, Residence at 619 Rhinebeck Way, Oswego, $564,500, Aug. 8.

Lsf9 Master Participation Trust to Christopher Philip and Leslie Susan Engelhardt, Residence at 5215 Old Reserve Road, Oswego, $660,000, Aug. 12.

Itasca Bank & Trust Co. Trustee to Colt and Reena Neumann, Residence at 4756 Waa Kee Sha Drive, Oswego, $120,000, Aug. 7.

Andrew Kehoe to Delia Lovera, Residence at 40 Sherwick Road, Oswego, $330,000, July 22.

Kyle K. Keltner to Gunner Woodall Ryan and Emma Prescott, Residence at 538 Waterford Drive, Oswego, $395,000, July 25.

Plainfield

Kendall County Sheriff to Sorour Samavat Lotfizadeh, Residence at 12902 Grande Poplar Circle, Plainfield, $398,000, Aug. 8.

Dr. Horton Inc. Midwest to Abdullah Ali Mohammed, Residence at 13601 S. Carmel Blvd., Plainfield, $442,000, Aug. 19.

Dr. Horton Inc. Midwest to Renata Oiticica Lampert, Residence at 13633 S. Sanibel St., Plainfield, $435,000, Aug. 16.

John J. Drowns to Jorge Arriaga, Residence at 2304 Carpenter Ave., Plainfield, $290,500, Aug. 7.

Plano

Kilen J. Haywood to George and Karina Aguirre, Residence at 3616 Hoffman St., Plano, $300,000, July 31.

Bianca Rocha to Nathaniel Clarke and Jessica Dowjotas, Residence at 3924 Kristen Court, Plano, $400,000, Aug. 3.

Richard L. Abner to Michael John and Jennifer Lyn Mladucky, Residence at 1036 Pauline Place, Plano, $312,000, Aug. 9.

Martin D. Rizov to John Michael Saccomando Jr., Residence at 622 Deames St., Plano, $321,000, May 23.

Michael Beary to Kurt R. Griffing and Madison L. Hester, Residence at 12574 Andrew St., Plano, $560,000, Aug. 6.

Oscar Felix Padilla to Yamaris Pacheco and Martiza Vachier Reves, Residence at 3301 Paige St., Plano, $240,000, Aug. 19.

Sandwich

Cary L. Gilkey to Micah and Grace Hook, Residence at 118 Lisbon St., Sandwich, $280,000, Aug. 5.

Michael Hammer to Artur L. Pawlina, Residence at 343 Boulevard St., Sandwich, $255,000, Aug. 1.

Nvr Inc. to John C. Rossi and Sarah L. Pessmeg Rossi, Residence at 1260 Wood Cliff Court, Sandwich, $425,000, Aug. 23.

Nvr Inc. to Kylie and Logan Beatty, Residence at 1207 Briarwood Lane, Sandwich, $385,500, Aug. 26.

Nvr Inc. to Joseph R. and Sandra L. Sumowski, Residence at 1001 S. Wind Drive, Sandwich, $384,500, Aug. 16.

Jay D. Adams to Jonathan Knoebel, Residence at 201 E. College St., Sandwich, $145,000, Aug. 15.

Yorkville

Joseph D. Potrawski to Seth and Jessica Smith, Residence at 1223 Taus Circle, Yorkville, $592,000, Aug. 5.

Derek M. Gundy to Brian and Renee Peterson, Residence at 1488 Crimson Lane, Yorkville, $425,000, July 31.

Nvr Inc. to Adia C. and Bakari O. Hannah, Residence at 3107 Jeter Court, Yorkville, $610,000, Aug. 22.

Leonard G. Chally Trust to Fidel Alanis, Residence at 11413 Illinois Route 71 A and B, Yorkville, $350,000, Aug. 19.

Alexandra Maldonado to Silvia Nateras, Residence at 1120 Hawk Hollow Drive, Yorkville, $312,000, July 22.

Abby Properties LLC to Diane L. Ewing, Residence at 1061 Gillespie Lane, Yorkville, $310,000, Aug. 9.

Matthew J. Doran to Ronald M. and Cynthia E. Gonzalez, Residence at 148 Bertram Drive H, Yorkville, $180,000, June 6.

Kalpanaben Patel to Ngoc Thikim Tran and Thanh Thi Ngoc, Residence at 3349 Seeley St., Yorkville, $385,000, Aug. 3.

Calatlantic Group LLC to Alonso Aguirre, Residence at 3368 Jonathan Drive, Yorkville, $385,000, Aug. 20.

Kendall Partners Limited to Adam McCall and Lauren McCarthy, Residence at 208 W. Madison St., Yorkville, $275,000, Aug. 8.

Raj S. Bhatt to Thi Thuy Le, Residence at 4481 E. Millbrook Circle, Yorkville, $355,000, Aug. 2.

Nvr Inc. to Willie and Betty J. Grandberry, Residence at 4465 Sarasota Ave., Yorkville, $436,500, Aug. 19.

Bailee McDaniel to Eva Quezada Ortiz and Andres Ortiz, Residence at 226 Bertram Drive K, Yorkville, $165,000, June 14.

Nvr Inc. to Marie Whitney Malchin and Leonardo J. Ortiz, Residence at 412 Biscayne Lane, Yorkville, $381,500, Aug. 20.

Stephen B. Hart to Nicolas Medrano, Residence at 405B Elm St. B, Yorkville, $265,000, Aug. 10.

Calatlantic Group LLC to Jonathon D. and Allison K. Sass, Residence at 3394 Jonathan Drive, Yorkville, $449,000, Aug. 22.

Matthew P. Jarvinen to Leticia Correa, Residence at 146 Bertram Drive M, Yorkville, $189,500, Aug. 19.