Area fire crews respond after Oswego garage fire spreads to house

No one was injured in a fire on Herren Lane in Oswego on Sept. 20 that had spread from a garage to a house. (Photo provided by the Oswego Fire Protection District)

No one was injured in a fire on Herren Lane in Oswego on Friday, Sept. 20 that had spread from a garage to a house.

The house has been deemed uninhabitable and the garage sustained major damage, according to a news release from the Oswego Fire Protection District. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

At approximately 1 p.m., the Oswego Fire Protection District was dispatched to the scene and found the garage fully engulfed by fire and that the fire has spread to the front of the attached house and into the attic, the release said. The house is on a dead-end street without any fire hydrants.

The fire was brought under control in 25 minutes.

Mutual aid was provided by the Plainfield, Sugar Grove, Little Rock-Fox and Bristol Kendall fire protection districts.