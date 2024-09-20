Mannheim Steamroller drummer and Oswego resident Tom Sharpe to perform at Sandwich Opera House

Built in 1878, the Sandwich Opera House in downtown Sandwich will kick off its 2024-2025 season on Sept. 21. (Danielle Guerra)

The new season of the Sandwich Opera House will feature an array of artists, including one with ties to Kendall County – Oswego resident Tom Sharpe, the drummer for Grammy award-winning group Mannheim Steamroller.

The Sandwich Opera House’s 2024-25 season kicks off Saturday with Elvis tribute artist Doug Church. Sharpe, a Michigan native who has been a resident of Oswego for several years, is set to perform at the historic Sandwich Opera House at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 25.

Tickets are available at the Sandwich Opera House’s website at sandwichoperahouse.net. Sharpe and his fellow bandmates are also set to perform in the area, as Mannheim Steamroller is scheduled to perform a Christmas show at the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14.

Sharpe attends Oswego Presbyterian Church, where he is a worship musician and leader.

Mannheim Steamroller drummer Tom Sharpe, of Oswego, performs in 2019 at the St. Charles Public Library as part of the library's Sunday concert series. (Eric Schelkopf)

“I feel really strongly that I am doing my life’s work,” Sharpe said in a Shaw Media interview. “Part of that is being able to share these gifts in as many ways as possible. Performing at the church has really just been a wonderful thing for me. I feel fortunate to only be doing music I really enjoy.”

Sharpe has been performing with Mannheim Steamroller since 2007. He grew up listening to Mannheim Steamroller’s music.

Mannheim Steamroller drummer Tom Sharpe greets fans after his 2019 concert at the St. Charles Public Library. (Eric Schelkopf)

“When that first Christmas album came out in 1984, that [music] was just groundbreaking for that time,” he said in the interview. “To have the opportunity to be in that group and to be a part of everyone’s holiday tradition now for the past 10-plus years, it really is just an amazing feeling, to be on that side of it now.”

Sharpe also had performed with former Styx lead singer Dennis DeYoung for several years.

He enjoys connecting with his fans. On his website, shoptomsharpe.com, he urges fans to ask him questions.

An 11-year-old drummer left a comment about how much he has inspired him. Sharpe said that comment meant a lot to him.

“I feel like part of my calling in life is to motivate people of all ages,” he said. “Everyone has a life’s purpose and a life’s work. And you never know when you are going to be called to do it.”

