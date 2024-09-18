Words of comfort continue to pour in following death of Oswego High School senior Sean Fader

A sign reads Long Live Sean is placed on the volleyball float on Sunday Sept. 15, 2024, during the Oswego High School homecoming parade. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Words of comfort and support continue to pour in for the family of Oswego High School senior Sean Fader, who died on Sept. 13 after the car he was driving hit a tree in unincorporated Oswego Township and caught fire.

Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman opened Tuesday’s village board meeting with a moment of silence for Fader.

“The loss of a child is something that no parent should ever have to endure,” Kauffman said following the moment of silence. “All of our thoughts go out to the family and friends of Mr. Fader.”

He closed the meeting with more condolences.

“I can’t imagine what his parents are going through right now,” Kauffman said. “As a dad, I cannot imagine anything even worse than the loss of a child. That’s too much for anyone to have to bear. My thoughts are certainly with his family and with his friends.”

A memorial gathering for Fader will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory, 1801 S. Douglas Road, Oswego.

Oswego High School students are remembering fellow student Fader as someone who always had a smile on his face and was an energetic athlete. He was a member of the school’s boys volleyball team.

Kimberly Reichard, who is on the high school’s girls volleyball team, also helps manage Oswego High School’s boys volleyball team.

“When he came to practice, he was always energetic,” Reichard said. “He never didn’t give his all on the court.”

During Oswego High School’s homecoming parade on Sept. 15, signs like “You will be missed Sean” and “Forever in our Hearts” were on display.

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the crash that occurred about 8:51 p.m. Sept. 13 on Minkler Road near the intersection with Reservation Road in unincorporated Oswego Township.

In his memory, his family is creating the Sean Fader Memorial Scholarship. To donate to the fund, go to gofundme.com.