Silos in downtown Oswego to get splash of color as part of mural project

In the coming weeks, two vacant silos in Oswego’s downtown will get a splash of color. The silos are located on Adams Street near Van Buren Street. In October, muralist Jason Watts plans to start on a mural design depicting scenes of the Fox River, bridge, flora and fauna, trees, and a farm scene. (Provided by the village of Oswego)

The project is designed to reflect Oswego’s past and present.

“We want something that will be a beacon for the village, something that people notice as they drive by,” Cultural Arts Commission Chair Anthony Pastore said in addressing the Oswego Village Board at its Sept. 3 meeting. “We want something that reflects the town’s identity and history. The river is important to us and our roots are in farming, so I think we want something that really connects to that.”

Jason Watt’s artwork is well known to anyone visiting downtown Oswego. In 2022, Watts painted a mural on the south side of the building at 59-61 Main Street in downtown Oswego. (Eric Schelkopf)

Watt’s artwork is well known to anyone visiting downtown Oswego. In 2022, Watts painted a mural on the south side of the building at 59-61 Main Street in downtown Oswego that houses the Fox Valley Winery, The Bike Rack and Nash Vegas.

Village trustees gave their approval to the silo project. There are three silos on the site, but only two will be painted for the project.

“It will only be on the two silos,” Pastore said. “It will be aligned for best visibility.”

But he added that the project could be expanded in the future.

“I think this piece of art is expandable,” Pastore said.

The mural was originally proposed for the for the north side of the building at 59-61 Main Street. However, village trustees were concerned about the possibility of the mural being blocked or covered by future development at the adjacent property.

Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman said he prefers the new location.

“I think it will be a nice addition to our downtown,” he said. “It is much more highly visible than the side of the other building.”

The project is projected to cost $10,800. The Cultural Arts Commission has $10,526.73 remaining in this year’s budget to fund the project, leaving a deficit of $273.27.

Plans are for Watts to do the project in October ahead of the winter weather.

“It would be great to have it done this year and to bring this to life,” Pastore said.