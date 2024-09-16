Plano man sentenced to 10 years in prison for possession of child sexual abuse material

A Plano man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for possession of child sexual abuse material.

Andres Wiley, 50, was sentenced by Kendall County Circuit Judge Jody Gleason after pleading guilty on Sept. 12, according to a news release from the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office. He has remained in custody since his arrest in March 2023, according to the release.

Wiley will have to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life and will be subject to 3 years to life on mandatory supervised release upon completing his 10-year prison sentence, according to the release. He was originally arrested following an investigation that began in Cook County where child sexual abuse material had been found on his work computer, according to the release.

Members of law enforcement, including the Montgomery Police Department, executed a search warrant on Wiley’s previous house in Montgomery. Numerous items of child sexual abuse material were found in and outside of the residence, including some which were buried on the property, according to the release.

Members of the Attorney General’s High Tech Crimes Bureau were able to complete forensic examinations on multiple electronic devices and it was found that Wiley had reproduced some of the videos and images of child sexual abuse material he possessed, according to the release.

Kendall County State’s Attorney Eric Weis thanked the hard work and collaborative efforts of the Illinois Attorney General’s Office and the Montgomery Police Department for their work on the case.