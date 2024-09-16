City of Sandwich to host Taste of Sandwich, featuring vendor samples and new contest

Mary Eliopoulos (left) and Aiden Eliopoulos (right), 9, enjoy dinner at the Taste of Sandwich along Railroad Street on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017. The 2024 Taste of Sandwich event will take place from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, on the corner of Railroad and Main streets. It will feature the new Best Sandwich in Sandwich Contest. (Shea Lazansky)

The city of Sandwich will host its annual Taste of Sandwich event from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, on the corner of Railroad and Main streets.

There will be more than 20 vendors offering sample portions of a variety of foods, according to a news release from the city.

Tickets for the event are $8 and can be bought at the Sandwich Park District, 1001 Latham St. Vendors interested in participating may contact City Hall at 815-786-9321, according to the release.

The event also will include the first annual Best Sandwich in Sandwich Contest.

Restaurants have been asked to showcase their creativity using unique ingredients and creating layers of flavors and texture combinations to win “The Best Sandwich in Sandwich” title, according to the release.

All competitors will present a complete sandwich for display, as well as individual samples for the judges. The judges will grade the entrants on presentation, execution and taste, according to the release.

Contestants include Brothers Restaurant, Gamblers Signature Sandwiches, Bull Moose, The Old Tyme Inn, Star Café 34, Derailed and Edgewood Country Club.