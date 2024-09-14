Oswego teen killed after vehicle hit tree Friday night in Bristol Township

An Oswego teen died Friday night after the vehicle he was driving hit a tree in Bristol Township and caught fire.

According to a news release from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office, Sean Fader, 17, was traveling southbound on Minkler Road near the intersection with Reservation Road in Bristol Township when his car left the roadway, struck a tree and caught fire. The crash happened at approximately 8:51 p.m, the release stated.

He was the only person in the car. Fader was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, the release said.

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash with the Kendall County Coroner’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office received assistance from the Oswego Police Department and the Bristol-Kendall Fire Protection District.