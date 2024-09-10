Yorkville girls golf tops Romeoville, wins fourth straight dual: Monday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

GIRLS GOLF

Yorkville 189, Romeoville 261

Elaina Newman shot a 46 and Cassidy Madden a 47 to lead the Foxes (6-2, 4-2) to their fourth win in a row. Destiny Barton and Ellery Hyett each carded 48s.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Romeoville d. Yorkville 25-22, 21-25, 25-23

Camryn Carter had eight kills and nine digs, Charlee Young eight kills, nine digs and five aces, Anna McCabe 30 digs and four aces and Sam Whitt five kills for Yorkville (4-5, 1-1 SPC).

Mendota d. Sandwich 25-27, 25-19, 25-20

Jessica Ramey had 15 assists and 13 digs, Brooklyn Marks 17 digs and Jordan Bauer eight kills and four digs for Sandwich (3-3). Sofia Hill added nine service points, three of them aces, and six digs and Bella Isadore seven service points, three aces and four digs.

BOYS SOCCER

Sandwich 3, Harvest Christian 3

Kayden Page scored two goals, Miguel Cuevas one goal, Gael Salgado had an assist and Alex Phillips an assist for Sandwich. Dillan Gauer made 17 saves in goal.

GIRLS TENNIS

Minooka 4, Yorkville JV 3