Oswego man charged with battering deputy and attempting to batter two paramedics

An Oswego man has been charged with battering a Kendall County Sheriff’s deputy and attempting to batter two paramedics after he was found unresponsive in the parking lot of the Sheriff’s Office in Yorkville, according to a news release from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 7 p.m. on Sept. 6, Tyler Moss, 27, was found unresponsive in the parking lot of the Sheriff’s Office and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, the release said. During the incident, Moss allegedly battered a deputy and attempted to batter two paramedics who were trying to provide medical care, according to the release.

Moss was found to have an outstanding warrant in Kendall County for unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of explosive materials, the release said. After being provided medical treatment, he was taken into custody for aggravated battery to a police officer and two counts of aggravated assault to a firefighter/EMT in addition to the outstanding warrant.

He was taken to the Kendall County Jail for processing and following a court hearing, he was released from custody with pre-trial conditions.