Garfield Street in Oswego dedicated to former Illinois Supreme Court Justice Rita Garman

During a Sept. 9 ceremony, Garfield Street in Oswego was dedicated to retired Illinois Supreme Court Justice Rita Garman, center. Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman, left, and Oswego Historic Preservation Commission Chairman Subash George, right, were part of the ceremony. (Eric Schelkopf)

When Illinois Supreme Court Justice Rita Garman retired in 2022, she was honored for her many achievements.

On Sept. 9, Garman received another honor. Garfield Street in Oswego – the street that she grew up on – was dedicated in her name.

Last October, the Oswego Village Board, on the advice of the village’s Historic Preservation Commission, approved a resolution establishing an honorary street name program for the village as a means to honor individuals who have made a significant contribution to the village, state, nation or world, or individuals who have achieved significant cultural, historical or humanitarian accomplishments.

“Today, we are honored, deeply honored, to celebrate Justice Garman as our inaugural honoree,” Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman said during the ceremony. “Let us honor Justice Garman’s legacy and the inspiring example that she sets to us all.”

Historic Preservation Commission Chairman Subash George talked about his admiration for judges and the crucial decisions that they make.

Garman has deep roots in Oswego. She attended Oswego High School, graduating as valedictorian in 1961.

Her parents, Sheldon and Ellen Bell, came to Oswego in 1929. Sheldon established a dental practice in Oswego.

“For many years, he was the only dentist in town,” Garman said. “His office was down on Main Street, and there’s a dentist office in there now.”

Her parents built the house on Garfield Street in 1941. During her career, Garman achieved many milestones.

In 1974, Garman was appointed an associate judge in the Fifth Judicial Circuit, the first female judge in the circuit. At the time, she was one of eight women judges in the state.

Garman was appointed to the Illinois Supreme Court in 2001, becoming the only second woman to sit on the Illinois Supreme Court. She served as chief justice from 2013 to 2016 and was the second female chief justice.

Following the ceremony, Garman said she was honored to be recognized by her hometown. Garman said her father encouraged her to be a lawyer, even though there were not many women practicing law at the time.

“My dad said, ‘That’s your goal, you go for it,’ " Garman said.

These days, the majority of the justices on the Illinois Supreme Court are women.

“Of the seven members, five are women,” she said. “I’d never thought I’d see that in my lifetime.”

She encouraged everyone to follow their dreams.

“You just never know where it’s going to lead,” Garman said.