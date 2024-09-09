September 09, 2024
Kendall County property transfers: May 23 to Aug. 15, 2024

By Shaw Local News Network
Property transfers

Kendall County property transfers (Shaw Local News Network)

Aurora

Christopher Waller to Aleksandr Smirnov, Residence at 1600 Fredericksburg Lane, Aurora, $256,000, June 17.

Joliet

Raymond Stringer to Lasean Miller, Residence at 1907 Willoughby Lane, Joliet, $389,000, Aug. 11.

Madison Dellamorte to Debra Sawyer, Residence at 2044 Pembridge Lane, Joliet, $300,000, July 20.

Montgomery

Manjunatha A. Kunigal to Zolferino Munguia IV, Residence at 54 Hubbard Way, Montgomery, $255,000, July 30.

Jose Cadena to Alexander M. Venta, Residence at 2475 Roxbury Lane, Montgomery, $285,000, June 3.

Luis M. Torres to Jessica and Clarivel Tellez, Residence at 2430 Montclair Lane, Montgomery, $325,000, July 9.

Robert M. Wackenhut to Huong Thi Mai Nguyen, Residence at 2207 Gallant Fox Circle, Montgomery, $265,000, June 4.

Herbert A. Jensen to Juan C. Castro Tapia and Guadalupe M. Castro, Residence at 131 Boulder Hill Pass, Montgomery, $280,000, July 31.

Daniel Villalpando to Corey Harris and Surita Harris, Residence at 216 Fairwind Drive, Montgomery, $323,000, May 30.

Newark

Orton 77 Acres Farm Trust to Wenche Karen Robb, Residence at 220 N. Canal St., Newark, $75,000, Aug. 13.

Oswego

D K Landscape & Design Inc. to Dennis M. Rose, Residence at 191 Amherst Circle, Oswego, $690,000, July 19.

Patricia M. Mcettrick to Robert and Liza Pabalate, Residence at 61 Waterbury Circle, Oswego, $275,000, Aug. 2.

Gabriela Medina to Michael F. and Laury A. Lang, Residence at 209 Willowwood Drive, Oswego, $525,000, July 18.

Timothy J. Conway to Kiran and Tejaswini Chavan, Residence at 218 Foster Drive, Oswego, $500,000, July 17.

Timothy T. Houlihan to Renius Curtis Balu and Preeti Stanley, Residence at 501 Crystal Court, Oswego, $495,000, July 31.

426 Treasure Drive LLC to Tauqir and Rana Ahmed, Residence at 426 Treasure Drive, Oswego, $1,080,000, July 15.

T J Baumgartner Homes Corp. to William James and Ann Marie Bouse, Residence at 372 Andover Drive, Oswego, $674,500, July 12.

Salvador A. Barocio to Andres I Valenzuela, Residence at 3 Shore Drive, Oswego, $330,000, Aug. 2.

Alfredo Ramirez to Claudia Rubio, Residence at 36 Shore Drive, Oswego, $390,000, Aug. 8.

William R. Constantino to Emanuel Orizaba Sanchez and Alicia Bueno, Residence at 6 Red Hawk Drive, Oswego, $505,000, July 25.

Plainfield

Dr. Horton Inc. Midwest to Valerie R Hernandez, Residence at 13625 S. Palmetto Drive, Plainfield, $440,000, Aug. 13.

Jeffrey Thomas Brigham to Gagan Singh and Urvinder Kaur, Residence at 12832 Conifer St., Plainfield, $532,000, July 30.

Henry Hernandez to Alexander Hesser and Edith Avila Hesser, Residence at 13017 Grande Poplar Circle, Plainfield, $515,000, Aug. 8.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Thomas D. Brown, Residence at 1914 Havenhill Drive, Plainfield, $360,000, July 29.

Riley M. Thomson to Mark and Sylvia Dominguez, Residence at 12928 White Pine Way, Plainfield, $355,000, Aug. 2.

Plano

Shirley Tucek to Darlene M. Flynn, Residence at 507 Corri Lane, Plano, $240,000, Aug. 15.

Paul H. Scull Jr. to Judith Lowe, Residence at 502 E. Steward St., Plano, $210,000, May 23.

Juan Francisco Perez Mares to Vanessa M. Hernandez and Bonifacio Fausto Montero, Residence at 218 E. Lee St., Plano, $273,000, Aug. 14.

Rasmussen Trust to Mark S. and Stacy L. Flodstrom, Residence at 515 Corri Lane, Plano, $247,500, Aug. 6.

Robert D. Barker Sr. to Bianca Rocha, Residence at 4001 Carey St., Plano, $415,000, Aug. 9.

Sandwich

William R. Yeske to James L. Volker and Kathryn A. Clark, Residence at 117 W. Knights Road, Sandwich, $285,000, July 30.

Amy Rankin Titzel to Molli L. Baumann, Residence at 1418 E. Arnold St., Sandwich, $237,000, Aug. 1.

Brenda Brinegar to Jeremy Knobeloch, Residence at 335 W. Knights Road, Sandwich, $180,000, June 20.

Melia Ann Ford to Deborah Hernandez, Residence at 621 Elm St., Sandwich, $65,000, Aug. 15.

Yorkville

James F. Patrick to Waldemar and Laurencja Gosciniak, Residence at 414 E. Main St., Yorkville, $300,000, Aug. 14.

Matthew Jon Tripp to Radoslaw D. and Evelyn L. Madrzyk, Residence at 2938 Ellsworth Drive, Yorkville, $425,000, July 24.

Allan R. Goss to Derek A. and Lana Marix Gundy, Residence at 302 Pleasure Drive, Yorkville, $270,000, Aug. 14.

Dr. Horton Inc. Midwest to Justin S. Realmo and Guadalpe Realmo, Residence at 2730 Berrywood Lane, Yorkville, $414,000, Aug. 9.

NVR Inc. to Lara D. Owczarski and Jennifer Lee, Residence at 4438 Sarasota Ave., Yorkville, $400,500, Aug. 14.

NVR Inc. to Victoria Lynne Walczynski, Residence at 4546 W. Millbrook Circle, Yorkville, $392,000, Aug. 15.

Micaela Cannady to Anna K. Shackley, Residence at 234 Bertram Drive N, Yorkville, $157,000, Aug. 8.

Calatlantic Group LLC to Yeun Sil Lee and Chun Hwa Park, Residence at 3378 Jonathan Drive, Yorkville, $441,500, Aug. 13.

Andrew Earing to Brian M. Cronin and Tierney Cronin, Residence at 542 Heartland Drive, Yorkville, $485,000, May 25.

Bernard J. Bock to Jesus Rocha, Residence at 566 Bluestem Drive, Yorkville, $435,000, June 6.

Dolores O. Duda to Michael and Payton Moderhack, Residence at 58 Hillside Drive, Yorkville, $370,000, July 31.

Booras Trust to Joseph R. and Julie T. Siemianowski, Residence at 5929 Legacy Circle, Yorkville, $88,000, Aug. 9.

Abby Properties LLC to Charlotte Manford, Residence at 1036 Gillespie Lane, Yorkville, $300,000, July 29.

Martin R. Cooper to Richard and Donna Mitchell, Residence at 148 Bertram Drive 1651 P, Yorkville, $197,000, Aug. 7.

NVR Inc. to Samuel Vinoth Selvaratnam, Residence at 3096 Jeter St., Yorkville, $471,000, Aug. 12.

Christine Sojka to Robert M. and Dana M. Lill, Residence at 1477 Wood Sage Ave., Yorkville, $458,000, July 26.

NVR Inc. to Gaurav Chandel and Sadhika Yadav, Residence at 3047 Jeter St., Yorkville, $446,500, Aug. 14.

Michelle K. Lindley to Salvador and Itzel Contreras, Residence at 1314 Spring St., Yorkville, $610,000, July 9.

Thomas A. Kopanski to Rosalie Watrobka, Residence at 2197 Bluebird Lane, Yorkville, $330,000, Aug. 7.