Kendall County property transfers: May 23 to Aug. 15, 2024

Aurora

Christopher Waller to Aleksandr Smirnov, Residence at 1600 Fredericksburg Lane, Aurora, $256,000, June 17.

Joliet

Raymond Stringer to Lasean Miller, Residence at 1907 Willoughby Lane, Joliet, $389,000, Aug. 11.

Madison Dellamorte to Debra Sawyer, Residence at 2044 Pembridge Lane, Joliet, $300,000, July 20.

Montgomery

Manjunatha A. Kunigal to Zolferino Munguia IV, Residence at 54 Hubbard Way, Montgomery, $255,000, July 30.

Jose Cadena to Alexander M. Venta, Residence at 2475 Roxbury Lane, Montgomery, $285,000, June 3.

Luis M. Torres to Jessica and Clarivel Tellez, Residence at 2430 Montclair Lane, Montgomery, $325,000, July 9.

Robert M. Wackenhut to Huong Thi Mai Nguyen, Residence at 2207 Gallant Fox Circle, Montgomery, $265,000, June 4.

Herbert A. Jensen to Juan C. Castro Tapia and Guadalupe M. Castro, Residence at 131 Boulder Hill Pass, Montgomery, $280,000, July 31.

Daniel Villalpando to Corey Harris and Surita Harris, Residence at 216 Fairwind Drive, Montgomery, $323,000, May 30.

Newark

Orton 77 Acres Farm Trust to Wenche Karen Robb, Residence at 220 N. Canal St., Newark, $75,000, Aug. 13.

Oswego

D K Landscape & Design Inc. to Dennis M. Rose, Residence at 191 Amherst Circle, Oswego, $690,000, July 19.

Patricia M. Mcettrick to Robert and Liza Pabalate, Residence at 61 Waterbury Circle, Oswego, $275,000, Aug. 2.

Gabriela Medina to Michael F. and Laury A. Lang, Residence at 209 Willowwood Drive, Oswego, $525,000, July 18.

Timothy J. Conway to Kiran and Tejaswini Chavan, Residence at 218 Foster Drive, Oswego, $500,000, July 17.

Timothy T. Houlihan to Renius Curtis Balu and Preeti Stanley, Residence at 501 Crystal Court, Oswego, $495,000, July 31.

426 Treasure Drive LLC to Tauqir and Rana Ahmed, Residence at 426 Treasure Drive, Oswego, $1,080,000, July 15.

T J Baumgartner Homes Corp. to William James and Ann Marie Bouse, Residence at 372 Andover Drive, Oswego, $674,500, July 12.

Salvador A. Barocio to Andres I Valenzuela, Residence at 3 Shore Drive, Oswego, $330,000, Aug. 2.

Alfredo Ramirez to Claudia Rubio, Residence at 36 Shore Drive, Oswego, $390,000, Aug. 8.

William R. Constantino to Emanuel Orizaba Sanchez and Alicia Bueno, Residence at 6 Red Hawk Drive, Oswego, $505,000, July 25.

Plainfield

Dr. Horton Inc. Midwest to Valerie R Hernandez, Residence at 13625 S. Palmetto Drive, Plainfield, $440,000, Aug. 13.

Jeffrey Thomas Brigham to Gagan Singh and Urvinder Kaur, Residence at 12832 Conifer St., Plainfield, $532,000, July 30.

Henry Hernandez to Alexander Hesser and Edith Avila Hesser, Residence at 13017 Grande Poplar Circle, Plainfield, $515,000, Aug. 8.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Thomas D. Brown, Residence at 1914 Havenhill Drive, Plainfield, $360,000, July 29.

Riley M. Thomson to Mark and Sylvia Dominguez, Residence at 12928 White Pine Way, Plainfield, $355,000, Aug. 2.

Plano

Shirley Tucek to Darlene M. Flynn, Residence at 507 Corri Lane, Plano, $240,000, Aug. 15.

Paul H. Scull Jr. to Judith Lowe, Residence at 502 E. Steward St., Plano, $210,000, May 23.

Juan Francisco Perez Mares to Vanessa M. Hernandez and Bonifacio Fausto Montero, Residence at 218 E. Lee St., Plano, $273,000, Aug. 14.

Rasmussen Trust to Mark S. and Stacy L. Flodstrom, Residence at 515 Corri Lane, Plano, $247,500, Aug. 6.

Robert D. Barker Sr. to Bianca Rocha, Residence at 4001 Carey St., Plano, $415,000, Aug. 9.

Sandwich

William R. Yeske to James L. Volker and Kathryn A. Clark, Residence at 117 W. Knights Road, Sandwich, $285,000, July 30.

Amy Rankin Titzel to Molli L. Baumann, Residence at 1418 E. Arnold St., Sandwich, $237,000, Aug. 1.

Brenda Brinegar to Jeremy Knobeloch, Residence at 335 W. Knights Road, Sandwich, $180,000, June 20.

Melia Ann Ford to Deborah Hernandez, Residence at 621 Elm St., Sandwich, $65,000, Aug. 15.

Yorkville

James F. Patrick to Waldemar and Laurencja Gosciniak, Residence at 414 E. Main St., Yorkville, $300,000, Aug. 14.

Matthew Jon Tripp to Radoslaw D. and Evelyn L. Madrzyk, Residence at 2938 Ellsworth Drive, Yorkville, $425,000, July 24.

Allan R. Goss to Derek A. and Lana Marix Gundy, Residence at 302 Pleasure Drive, Yorkville, $270,000, Aug. 14.

Dr. Horton Inc. Midwest to Justin S. Realmo and Guadalpe Realmo, Residence at 2730 Berrywood Lane, Yorkville, $414,000, Aug. 9.

NVR Inc. to Lara D. Owczarski and Jennifer Lee, Residence at 4438 Sarasota Ave., Yorkville, $400,500, Aug. 14.

NVR Inc. to Victoria Lynne Walczynski, Residence at 4546 W. Millbrook Circle, Yorkville, $392,000, Aug. 15.

Micaela Cannady to Anna K. Shackley, Residence at 234 Bertram Drive N, Yorkville, $157,000, Aug. 8.

Calatlantic Group LLC to Yeun Sil Lee and Chun Hwa Park, Residence at 3378 Jonathan Drive, Yorkville, $441,500, Aug. 13.

Andrew Earing to Brian M. Cronin and Tierney Cronin, Residence at 542 Heartland Drive, Yorkville, $485,000, May 25.

Bernard J. Bock to Jesus Rocha, Residence at 566 Bluestem Drive, Yorkville, $435,000, June 6.

Dolores O. Duda to Michael and Payton Moderhack, Residence at 58 Hillside Drive, Yorkville, $370,000, July 31.

Booras Trust to Joseph R. and Julie T. Siemianowski, Residence at 5929 Legacy Circle, Yorkville, $88,000, Aug. 9.

Abby Properties LLC to Charlotte Manford, Residence at 1036 Gillespie Lane, Yorkville, $300,000, July 29.

Martin R. Cooper to Richard and Donna Mitchell, Residence at 148 Bertram Drive 1651 P, Yorkville, $197,000, Aug. 7.

NVR Inc. to Samuel Vinoth Selvaratnam, Residence at 3096 Jeter St., Yorkville, $471,000, Aug. 12.

Christine Sojka to Robert M. and Dana M. Lill, Residence at 1477 Wood Sage Ave., Yorkville, $458,000, July 26.

NVR Inc. to Gaurav Chandel and Sadhika Yadav, Residence at 3047 Jeter St., Yorkville, $446,500, Aug. 14.

Michelle K. Lindley to Salvador and Itzel Contreras, Residence at 1314 Spring St., Yorkville, $610,000, July 9.

Thomas A. Kopanski to Rosalie Watrobka, Residence at 2197 Bluebird Lane, Yorkville, $330,000, Aug. 7.