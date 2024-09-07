Bristol-Kendall Fire Protection District swears-in five new firefighters

Chief Jeremy Messersmith welcomed five new firefighters to the Bristol-Kendall Fire Protection District on Sept. 5, including, Matthew Szopinski (far left), Michael Fennell (second to left), Brett Rhodes (middle), Jesse Holliger (second to right), and Lucas Lee (far right). (Provided by the Bristol-Kendall Fire Protection District)

To keep pace with the area’s growth and the increasing number of public distress calls, the Bristol-Kendall Fire Protection Department welcomed five new full-time firefighters in a special swearing-in ceremony.

At the Aug. 5 ceremony, Chief Jeremy Messersmith also promoted a new lieutenant and honored distinguished staff for their decades of service on the department.

Chief Messersmith welcomed Matthew Szopinski, Michael Fennell, Brett Rhodes, Jesse Holliger, and Lucas Lee to their new positions. Each will begin orientation this Monday.

“As the badge is pinned on you tonight, remember it is a sign of trust to the public,” Messersmith said at the ceremony. “The badge contains a Maltese Cross on it which symbolizes first responders who will protect and serve in a time of need. It is an honor to wear the badge and a symbol of commitment to protect lives and property.”

Messersmith told the new firefighters to take inspiration from the long-serving staff honored at the ceremony for their decades of dedication helping to build the force into what it is today.

David Field is sworn-in as the Bristol-Kendall Fire Protection District's newest lieutenant on Sept. 5. (Provided by the Bristol-Kendall Fire Protection Distrcit)

The Chief swore in David Field as the department’s newest lieutenant. As a lieutenant, Field will be in-charge of a team of 2-4 firefighters. His responsibilities include helping to train, mentor, and develop those firefighters’ careers.

Messersmith also honored Lieutenant Humza Shamsuddin with a retiree gift for his 21-years of service with the department.

Special recognition was also given to the Fire Commission Chairman, Captain Mark Hoffert, for his 31-years with the department. Hoffert was instrumental in starting the department’s Honor Guard and Cadet programs. Two of the new firefighters sworn in graduated from the Cadet program Hoffert helped create.