Plano, Yorkville volleyball both win: Thursday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Plano d. Yorkville Christian 25-14, 25-20

Rita Lauro had five kills, eight digs and seven assists and Cami Nunez two aces for the Reapers (2-5).

Yorkville d. Plainfield North 25-18, 25-18

Sam Whitt had six kills, Tessa Liaromatis nine digs and two aces and Payton Roberts nine assists, two aces and two digs for the Foxes (4-4, 1-0 SPC).

GIRLS TENNIS

Oswego 4, Yorkville 3

Oswego swept all three singles match, and won at No. 4 doubles to take the conference dual. Yorkville’s No. 1 doubles team of Hanna Arroyo and Kylie Weyer won their match on a tiebreaker, Yorkville’s No. 2 team of Sarah Baise and Audry Converse won in straight sets and the No. 3 team of Olivia Gauss and Christie Silva won on a tiebreaker.

Yorkville JV beat Oswego 6-1.

BOYS GOLF

Sandwich 172, Earlville 223

Noah Campbell shot a 42 to earn medalist honors, Nolan Oros and Colten Oakes each shot a 43 and Nolan Ketchum a 44 for Sandwich (6-1, 1-0) at Edgebrook.

Westmont 141, Plano 162

Quentin Santoria shot Plano’s low score of 38. Camden Winkler followed with a 39, Braden Lee a 40 and Justin Bishop a 45 for the Reapers (1-4).

GIRLS GOLF

Richmond-Burton 233, Sandwich 279 (Wednesday)

Brynn Butler and Grace Mikkelson each shot 67, Fiona Legge a 71 and Ruby Ferguson a 74 for Sandwich (1-3, 0-1) at Nippersink Golf Resort.

Yorkville 196, Plainfield South 203

Elaina Newman shot a 47, Cassidy Madden and Destiny Barton a 49 and Izzy Strausberger a 51 for the Foxes (5-2, 3-2).