Plano, Yorkville volleyball both win: Thursday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Plano d. Yorkville Christian 25-14, 25-20
Rita Lauro had five kills, eight digs and seven assists and Cami Nunez two aces for the Reapers (2-5).
Yorkville d. Plainfield North 25-18, 25-18
Sam Whitt had six kills, Tessa Liaromatis nine digs and two aces and Payton Roberts nine assists, two aces and two digs for the Foxes (4-4, 1-0 SPC).
GIRLS TENNIS
Oswego 4, Yorkville 3
Oswego swept all three singles match, and won at No. 4 doubles to take the conference dual. Yorkville’s No. 1 doubles team of Hanna Arroyo and Kylie Weyer won their match on a tiebreaker, Yorkville’s No. 2 team of Sarah Baise and Audry Converse won in straight sets and the No. 3 team of Olivia Gauss and Christie Silva won on a tiebreaker.
Yorkville JV beat Oswego 6-1.
BOYS GOLF
Sandwich 172, Earlville 223
Noah Campbell shot a 42 to earn medalist honors, Nolan Oros and Colten Oakes each shot a 43 and Nolan Ketchum a 44 for Sandwich (6-1, 1-0) at Edgebrook.
Westmont 141, Plano 162
Quentin Santoria shot Plano’s low score of 38. Camden Winkler followed with a 39, Braden Lee a 40 and Justin Bishop a 45 for the Reapers (1-4).
GIRLS GOLF
Richmond-Burton 233, Sandwich 279 (Wednesday)
Brynn Butler and Grace Mikkelson each shot 67, Fiona Legge a 71 and Ruby Ferguson a 74 for Sandwich (1-3, 0-1) at Nippersink Golf Resort.
Yorkville 196, Plainfield South 203
Elaina Newman shot a 47, Cassidy Madden and Destiny Barton a 49 and Izzy Strausberger a 51 for the Foxes (5-2, 3-2).