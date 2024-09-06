Illinois Attorney General’s Office charges Oswego man with possession of child sexual abuse material

The Illinois Attorney General’s Office has charged an Oswego man with possession of child sexual abuse material following an investigation, according to a news release.

McKade J. Murphy, 21, is charged with four felony counts of possession of child sexual abuse material. On Wednesday, investigators from the Illinois Attorney General’s Office along with officers from the Oswego Police Department, the Kendall and Kane County Sheriff’s offices, Homeland Security Investigations and the Illinois State Police Metropolitan Enforcement Group conducted a search of Murphy’s residence in the 600 block of Springbrook Trail North in Oswego and discovered evidence of child sexual abuse videos, according to a news release from the Illinois Attorney General’s Office.

He is in custody at the Kendall County Jail. His next court date is scheduled for Sept. 25.

“Individuals who trade or download child pornography contribute to the abuse and exploitation of minors and must be held accountable,” Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said in a news release. “I would like to thank the assistance of our local, state and federal partners in this case. I will continue to collaborate with all levels of law enforcement to protect children and ensure justice for survivors.”

Raoul’s office is prosecuting the case with the assistance of the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office.