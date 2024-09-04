September 04, 2024
Oswego Police Department assists Illinois Attorney General, Homeland Security in serving warrant Wednesday

By Eric Schelkopf
Oswego police squad car (Shaw Media file photo)

The Oswego Police Department assisted the Illinois Attorney General’s Office and the Department of Homeland Security in serving a search warrant on an individual Wednesday morning.

The incident happened at 6 a.m. in the 600 block of Springbrook Trail North. The subject was taken into custody without incident, according to a post on the Oswego Police Department’s Facebook page.

The Oswego Ledger has reached out to the Illinois Attorney General’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations for more information.