September 02, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsBusinessSportsBearseNewspaperObituariesNewsletterWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Kendall County property transfers: May 29 to Aug. 9, 2024

By Shaw Local News Network
Property transfers

Kendall County property transfers (Shaw Local News Network)

Aurora

Venkata Subba Reddy Yakkanti to Ketul Shah and Pooja Ketul Shah, Residence at 2186 Grand Pointe Trail, Aurora, $511,000, July 2.

Robert L. Hammonds to Manish Rajanikant Patel and Pallavi Manish Patel, Residence at 1932 Ione Lane, Aurora, $405,000, July 30.

Joel Michael Buhler to Adam and Rachel Tucker, Residence at 1967 Congrove Drive, Aurora, $405,500, July 3.

Safet Beslagic to Shimoli Shah, Residence at 2072 Ione Lane, Aurora, $437,000, July 15.

Joliet

Kevin Hickey to Torrence Henry and Itaria J. Henry, Residence at 1103 Kingfisher Court, Joliet, $495,000, July 15.

Dionne L. Townsend to Maritza and Diego Hernandez, Residence at 1103 Woodiris Drive, Joliet, $375,000, June 18.

Jan Prachar to Mohamed Elsawi and Marwa Metwally, Residence at 1611 Seward Road, Joliet, $420,000, July 16.

Montgomery

Kayser Trust to Raymond Kyes, Residence at 124 Circle Drive E, Montgomery, $321,000, July 18.

Demis Vargas to Taylor N. Conley and Kevin Conley, Residence at 2081 William Drive, Montgomery, $415,000, July 30.

Casey Alan Nichols to Miguel Garcia Hidalgo and Maria Estela Aguirre Duran, Residence at 22 Fernwood Road, Montgomery, $300,000, July 16.

Antonio R. Caballero to Rose M. and John P. Coffey, Residence at 2756 Avalon Lane, Montgomery, $395,000, June 26.

Saleem Mohammed to Mukesh Chhatani and Jayshri Kesharwani, Residence at 2815 Troon Drive, Montgomery, $255,000, Aug. 2.

Newark

Matthew Petry to Lesli and Janine Lardi, Residence at 15610 Prospect Hill, Newark, $540,000, June 20.

Joseph M. Slivka to Nicholas and Adele Rocha, Residence at 11525 Joliet Road, Newark, $377,000, July 31.

Oswego

Yacob V. Varghese to Michelle M. and Brian C. Mathefs, Residence at 356 Andover Drive, Oswego, $485,000, June 20.

Scott C. Harvey to Shima Setork, Residence at 414 Baker Court, Oswego, $465,000, July 26.

Kingsmead Asset Holding Trust to Matthew Federau, Residence at 503 Cardinal Ave., Oswego, $405,000, July 31.

Calatlantic Group LLC to Jayaprakash Dhanapal and Suvitha Vellamuthu Elango, Residence at 223 Tinana St., Oswego, $540,000, July 29.

Kandance Ragagli to John Ruud, Residence at 192 N. Adams St., Oswego, $325,000, Aug. 1.

MI Homes of Chicago LLC to Fnu Prashanth Anantharam and Praneetha S. Raghavendra Rao, Residence at 116 Piper Glen Ave., Oswego, $513,500, Aug. 1.

Wende Coe to Iurii Grytsaiuk and Nelia Hrytsaiuk, Residence at 519 Sudbury Circle, Oswego, $347,000, July 31.

Daniel Reuland to Carlos Santiago, Residence at 2280 Plainfield Road, Oswego, $1,275,000, Aug. 2.

Jason I. Arseneau to Gayle L. Talbot, Residence at 351 Andover Drive, Oswego, $590,000, July 9.

Detraglia Trust to Keith and Khadia Michael, Residence at 303 Beaver Xing, Oswego, $405,000, July 18.

Keith Priester to Mark and Jenny Becker, Residence at 107 Fox Chase Drive S, Oswego, $406,500, July 29.

Schneider Trust to Alexandra Marie Van Pay and Nicholas Randall Van Pay, Residence at 320 Winthrop Drive, Oswego, $554,000, July 25.

Anthony P. Franz to Vincenzo L. Marrone, Residence at 153 Lakeshore Drive, Oswego, $319,000, July 29.

Plainfield

NVR Inc to Keith Brauer and Cheryl Brauer, Residence at 2606 Siegel Court, Plainfield, $426,000, Aug. 6.

Plano

Camille J. Thyfault to Madeline Glas, Residence at 3861 Munson St., Plano, $235,000, July 31.

John Charles Charest II to Utsav Shrestha and Anamika Paudel, Residence at 411 Alyssa St., Plano, $247,000, June 28.

John J. Bailey III to Christina L. Borchardt, Residence at 217 Kristen St., Plano, $358,000, July 29.

Tony David Santiago to Marcos Garcia and Jessica Reynoso, Residence at 520 N. Ben St., Plano, $295,000, July 3.

Kendall County Sheriff to Saleem Mohammed, Residence at 319 S. Cook St., Plano, $84,000, May 29.

Sandwich

Portillo Trust to Bianca Ortega Avila and Pablo Ortega Urbina, Residence at 17481 Chicago Road, Sandwich, $280,000, July 18.

Yorkville

NVR Inc. to Victoria Elizabeth Astrosky and Luis E. Hizo Quiel, Residence at 4611 W. Millbrook Circle, Yorkville, $392,500, August 8.

Abby Properties LLC to Elizabeth M. Binge, Residence at 1060 Gillespie Lane, Yorkville, $310,000, July 29.

Abby Properties LLC to Rebecca A. Jakubowski, Residence at 1102 Gillespie Lane, Yorkville, $296,000, July 29.

Ismael Vazquez Jr. to Nellie Pini, Residence at 128 Bertram Drive, Yorkville, $171,000, Aug. 5.

Kimberly Elleby to Debbie J. Williamson, Residence at 1568 Walsh Drive, Yorkville, $315,000, July 23.

Bradley T. Clark to Gabino Arellano and Karina Vallez, Residence at 4568 Garritano St. B, Yorkville, $211,000, July 31.

NVR Inc. to Sneha Gandhi, Residence at 451 Biscayne Lane, Yorkville, $362,000, Aug. 9.

Calatlantic Group LLC to Sarah C. and Bradley T. Clark, Residence at 3384 Jonathan Dr, Yorkville, $420,000, Aug. 2.

Abby Properties LLC to Juan O. Moreno, Residence at 1051 Gillespie Lane, Yorkville, $310,000, July 29.

NVR Inc. to Kristin D. and Anneliese K. Kilburn, Residence at 3095 Constitution Way, Yorkville, $500,500, Aug. 6.

Brian Jones to Wallace I. Thomas and Sonya Thomas, Residence at 3244 Pinewood Drive, Yorkville, $405,000, Aug. 6.

Mark K. Hyatt to William Foster and Egshig D. Bolor, Residence at 452 E. Barberry Circle, Yorkville, $320,000, June 24.