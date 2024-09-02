Kendall County property transfers: May 29 to Aug. 9, 2024

Aurora

Venkata Subba Reddy Yakkanti to Ketul Shah and Pooja Ketul Shah, Residence at 2186 Grand Pointe Trail, Aurora, $511,000, July 2.

Robert L. Hammonds to Manish Rajanikant Patel and Pallavi Manish Patel, Residence at 1932 Ione Lane, Aurora, $405,000, July 30.

Joel Michael Buhler to Adam and Rachel Tucker, Residence at 1967 Congrove Drive, Aurora, $405,500, July 3.

Safet Beslagic to Shimoli Shah, Residence at 2072 Ione Lane, Aurora, $437,000, July 15.

Joliet

Kevin Hickey to Torrence Henry and Itaria J. Henry, Residence at 1103 Kingfisher Court, Joliet, $495,000, July 15.

Dionne L. Townsend to Maritza and Diego Hernandez, Residence at 1103 Woodiris Drive, Joliet, $375,000, June 18.

Jan Prachar to Mohamed Elsawi and Marwa Metwally, Residence at 1611 Seward Road, Joliet, $420,000, July 16.

Montgomery

Kayser Trust to Raymond Kyes, Residence at 124 Circle Drive E, Montgomery, $321,000, July 18.

Demis Vargas to Taylor N. Conley and Kevin Conley, Residence at 2081 William Drive, Montgomery, $415,000, July 30.

Casey Alan Nichols to Miguel Garcia Hidalgo and Maria Estela Aguirre Duran, Residence at 22 Fernwood Road, Montgomery, $300,000, July 16.

Antonio R. Caballero to Rose M. and John P. Coffey, Residence at 2756 Avalon Lane, Montgomery, $395,000, June 26.

Saleem Mohammed to Mukesh Chhatani and Jayshri Kesharwani, Residence at 2815 Troon Drive, Montgomery, $255,000, Aug. 2.

Newark

Matthew Petry to Lesli and Janine Lardi, Residence at 15610 Prospect Hill, Newark, $540,000, June 20.

Joseph M. Slivka to Nicholas and Adele Rocha, Residence at 11525 Joliet Road, Newark, $377,000, July 31.

Oswego

Yacob V. Varghese to Michelle M. and Brian C. Mathefs, Residence at 356 Andover Drive, Oswego, $485,000, June 20.

Scott C. Harvey to Shima Setork, Residence at 414 Baker Court, Oswego, $465,000, July 26.

Kingsmead Asset Holding Trust to Matthew Federau, Residence at 503 Cardinal Ave., Oswego, $405,000, July 31.

Calatlantic Group LLC to Jayaprakash Dhanapal and Suvitha Vellamuthu Elango, Residence at 223 Tinana St., Oswego, $540,000, July 29.

Kandance Ragagli to John Ruud, Residence at 192 N. Adams St., Oswego, $325,000, Aug. 1.

MI Homes of Chicago LLC to Fnu Prashanth Anantharam and Praneetha S. Raghavendra Rao, Residence at 116 Piper Glen Ave., Oswego, $513,500, Aug. 1.

Wende Coe to Iurii Grytsaiuk and Nelia Hrytsaiuk, Residence at 519 Sudbury Circle, Oswego, $347,000, July 31.

Daniel Reuland to Carlos Santiago, Residence at 2280 Plainfield Road, Oswego, $1,275,000, Aug. 2.

Jason I. Arseneau to Gayle L. Talbot, Residence at 351 Andover Drive, Oswego, $590,000, July 9.

Detraglia Trust to Keith and Khadia Michael, Residence at 303 Beaver Xing, Oswego, $405,000, July 18.

Keith Priester to Mark and Jenny Becker, Residence at 107 Fox Chase Drive S, Oswego, $406,500, July 29.

Schneider Trust to Alexandra Marie Van Pay and Nicholas Randall Van Pay, Residence at 320 Winthrop Drive, Oswego, $554,000, July 25.

Anthony P. Franz to Vincenzo L. Marrone, Residence at 153 Lakeshore Drive, Oswego, $319,000, July 29.

Plainfield

NVR Inc to Keith Brauer and Cheryl Brauer, Residence at 2606 Siegel Court, Plainfield, $426,000, Aug. 6.

Plano

Camille J. Thyfault to Madeline Glas, Residence at 3861 Munson St., Plano, $235,000, July 31.

John Charles Charest II to Utsav Shrestha and Anamika Paudel, Residence at 411 Alyssa St., Plano, $247,000, June 28.

John J. Bailey III to Christina L. Borchardt, Residence at 217 Kristen St., Plano, $358,000, July 29.

Tony David Santiago to Marcos Garcia and Jessica Reynoso, Residence at 520 N. Ben St., Plano, $295,000, July 3.

Kendall County Sheriff to Saleem Mohammed, Residence at 319 S. Cook St., Plano, $84,000, May 29.

Sandwich

Portillo Trust to Bianca Ortega Avila and Pablo Ortega Urbina, Residence at 17481 Chicago Road, Sandwich, $280,000, July 18.

Yorkville

NVR Inc. to Victoria Elizabeth Astrosky and Luis E. Hizo Quiel, Residence at 4611 W. Millbrook Circle, Yorkville, $392,500, August 8.

Abby Properties LLC to Elizabeth M. Binge, Residence at 1060 Gillespie Lane, Yorkville, $310,000, July 29.

Abby Properties LLC to Rebecca A. Jakubowski, Residence at 1102 Gillespie Lane, Yorkville, $296,000, July 29.

Ismael Vazquez Jr. to Nellie Pini, Residence at 128 Bertram Drive, Yorkville, $171,000, Aug. 5.

Kimberly Elleby to Debbie J. Williamson, Residence at 1568 Walsh Drive, Yorkville, $315,000, July 23.

Bradley T. Clark to Gabino Arellano and Karina Vallez, Residence at 4568 Garritano St. B, Yorkville, $211,000, July 31.

NVR Inc. to Sneha Gandhi, Residence at 451 Biscayne Lane, Yorkville, $362,000, Aug. 9.

Calatlantic Group LLC to Sarah C. and Bradley T. Clark, Residence at 3384 Jonathan Dr, Yorkville, $420,000, Aug. 2.

Abby Properties LLC to Juan O. Moreno, Residence at 1051 Gillespie Lane, Yorkville, $310,000, July 29.

NVR Inc. to Kristin D. and Anneliese K. Kilburn, Residence at 3095 Constitution Way, Yorkville, $500,500, Aug. 6.

Brian Jones to Wallace I. Thomas and Sonya Thomas, Residence at 3244 Pinewood Drive, Yorkville, $405,000, Aug. 6.

Mark K. Hyatt to William Foster and Egshig D. Bolor, Residence at 452 E. Barberry Circle, Yorkville, $320,000, June 24.