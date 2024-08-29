Kendall County Sheriff’s Office mourning loss of retired correctional sergeant Rick Flowers.

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office has identified four offenders who were possibly in violation of the Sex Offender Registration Act or the Violent Offender Against Youth Registration Act. (Photo provided)

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the recent passing of retired correctional sergeant Rick Flowers.

Flowers died on Aug. 25 of brain cancer. He was 62.

Flowers began his career as a correctional deputy at the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office in March of 1994. He was promoted to the rank of sergeant in 1999 and continued to serve the citizens of Kendall County in that role until his retirement on Jan. 3, 2016.

“Rick was a beloved husband, son, father, grandfather and friend who profoundly impacted all those who had the privilege of knowing him,” said a news release from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. “He enjoyed hunting and fishing and took great care in maintaining his yard in addition to being an avid sports fan. Rick left a lasting impression on all of us here at the Sheriff’s Office and he will be greatly missed.”

Visitation for Rick will be at 11 a.m. Aug. 30 at Beverage Family Funeral Home, 104 Terry St. Sandwich. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

A private burial will take place at Oakridge Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at beveragefamilyfh.com.

In honor of Flowers, deputies have been authorized to wear mourning bands.

“The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office extends our deepest condolences to the Flowers family, friends and his extended law enforcement family,” the release said. “Rest in peace, Rick.”