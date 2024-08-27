Oswego Fire responds to barn fire in unincorporated Will County

No one was injured following a barn fire Oswego firefighters responded to on Aug. 25 in unincorporated Will County.

About 4:51 p.m. Aug. 25, the Oswego Fire Protection District was dispatched to the 9700 block of Carl’s Drive in unincorporated Will County for a multiple alarm barn fire. Firefighters brought the fire under control in about 30 minutes. Crews remained on the scene for two hours to extinguish hot spots and conduct a fire investigation, according to a news release.

Because of the size of the fire and and the excess heat conditions, the alarm was quickly upgraded to include multiple surrounding fire departments, according to the release.