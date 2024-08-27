August 27, 2024
Oswego Fire responds to barn fire in unincorporated Will County

Excessive heat led to upgraded alarm involving multiple departments

Oswego Fire Protection District fire truck

No one was injured following a barn fire Oswego firefighters responded to on Aug. 25 in unincorporated Will County.

About 4:51 p.m. Aug. 25, the Oswego Fire Protection District was dispatched to the 9700 block of Carl’s Drive in unincorporated Will County for a multiple alarm barn fire. Firefighters brought the fire under control in about 30 minutes. Crews remained on the scene for two hours to extinguish hot spots and conduct a fire investigation, according to a news release.

Because of the size of the fire and and the excess heat conditions, the alarm was quickly upgraded to include multiple surrounding fire departments, according to the release.