Excessive heat warning means remote learning for Oswego Dist. 308 junior high and high schools Tuesday

Oswego SD308 junior high school students and students from both Oswego East High School and Oswego High School will attend classes remotely Tuesday in light of a weather forecast that calls for heat indexes reaching 115 degrees. (Eric Schelkopf)

Oswego SD308 junior high school students and students from both Oswego East High School and Oswego High School will attend classes remotely Tuesday in light of a weather forecast that calls for heat indexes reaching 115 degrees.

An excessive heat warning is in effect from noon to 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. All junior high and high school athletics are canceled because of the expected high temperatures.

Outdoor athletic practices will be optional and will only take place in the early morning – completed no later than 6:45 a.m. while temperatures are cooler, according to district officials. Any changes to indoor after school activity schedules will be communicated at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Only junior high and high school students identified by the special education team will attend school in person. Students are encouraged to be in person according to the regular bell schedule and transportation will be provided.

Cross Cat, ISP, LSP, SKILLS, and STARS special education programs will be in-person Tuesday. Students may participate remotely.

Students in early childhood and Granting Opportunities for Alternative Learning programs will also not attend school in person Tuesday.

Although elementary school buses will run on their regular schedule, delays are anticipated. Parents are encouraged to arrange for alternative transportation to and from school because of how warm the buses are expected to be.

East View / Pathways students also will attend school in person according to their regular schedule and transportation will be provided.

District officials said they considered several factors when considering what measures to take in light of Tuesday’s weather forecast.

“The majority of our buses are not air conditioned and the cumulative exposure to the very high temperatures presents concerns for the wellness of drivers and their passengers,” officials said in making the announcement.

They noted that interior bus temperatures reached up to 115 degrees on Monday and are expected to worsen on Tuesday.

For those in Kendall County in need of a cooling center, here is a link to Kendall County cooling centers.