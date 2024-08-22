Yorkville seeks to create quiet zones along downtown railroad tracks

To create a quiet zone on the downtown RailNet railroad tracks, Yorkville must decide to upgrade or eliminate each of the current pedestrian track crossings shown in the photo. (Provided by Yorkville Public Works Committee)

While its downtown railroad tracks may be a source of excess noise, Yorkville is working on plans to change that while still maintaining safety.

Yorkville’s Public Works Committee approved agreements at their Aug. 20 meeting with Engineering Enterprises Inc. to study and create quiet zones for the Illinois RailNet lines running through the downtown and the Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) line on the north side of town.

“(This project) makes sense because when we have bands and festivals in the downtown area, trains come through twice per day disrupting events,” said Yorkville City Administrator Bart Olson to the committee.

According to preliminary engineering assessments, minimal improvements can drastically reduce the noise from the downtown tracks, including installing plastic delineator strips and reducing pedestrian track crossings to redirect foot traffic.

“The downtown has many crossings very close together,” Olson told the committee. “We would have to re-do all of them to have any true impact on the noise in the downtown. This is something a lot of towns currently do. It improves quality of life.”

Pedestrian traffic flow studies and public input will help instruct engineers where to best re-direct walkers, bikers, and cars, and which crossings can be eliminated. While noise is to be minimized, trains will still be able to sound their horns to ensure public safety.

Engineering Enterprises currently projects the downtown quiet zones to cost $59,866. All eligible crossings must have gates installed. The RailNet tracks have 10 public crossings needing to be upgraded or closed. Closing multiple crossings is preferred to provide substantial cost savings to the City. Grant funding is available for gate construction.

According to the engineering assessment, creating quiet zones along the more expansive BNSF railway is less complex because there are fewer railroad crossings to work on. They currently estimate the project to cost below $100,000.

BNSF has roadway crossings at Mill Road, Kennedy Road, Beech Road, and Cannonball Trail. Cannonball Trial is in unincorporated Bristol Township and Kendall County is currently seeking to install a quiet zone there.

The railroad crossings along the BNSF tracks in northern Yorkville currently have gates. Plastic delineator strips will be used to create quiet zones with signs instructing trains to refrain from using their horns. (Provided by Yorkville Public Works Committee)

All crossings currently feature gates. Plastic delineators and signs instructing trains not to use their horns will be put in place. Medians and channelization devices will be installed to offset safety concerns.

Before any construction can begin, public information meetings will be held before seeking official approval from the City Council.