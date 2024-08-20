Sandwich to hold Pop with a Cop

Sandwich residents will be able to chat informally with members of the Sandwich Police Department as part of a new event – Pop with a Cop.

The event will take place from noon to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 26 at Johnny K’s restaurant, 125 Duvick Ave., Sandwich. Pop With A Cop is a variation on the department’s Coffee with a Cop program.

One of the main priorities of Sandwich Police Chief Kevin Senne since joining the department has been finding ways for the department to hear from the community. Senne started in September 2023 as the city’s new police chief.

On the months the department is not hosting a community meeting at its police station, it hosts Coffee with a Cop at different businesses on a rotating basis. As the police department’s Facebook post for the upcoming Pop with a Cop notes, “Sometimes you just need a break from coffee, you know?”

The department also recently started its Walk & Talk initiative, where officers visit different neighborhoods in the city.

“Residents can meet us and have conversations with us,” Senne said. “The objective is to continue to do it during the summer months each year and going into different areas.”

The first Walk & Talk event took place in June in the Fairwinds subdivision. Senne said the event went well.

“We had good conversations all around,” he said. “The biggest concerns is always traffic – speeding cars and people not stopping at stop signs. We had a couple of conversations pertaining to solicitors and what we’re doing to address solicitors.”

Senne said the police department has information on its Facebook page about solicitors and solicitor permits that have been approved by the city.

Information about the Sandwich Police Department is available on its website or on its Facebook page.