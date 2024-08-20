Oswego SD308 to purchase equipment to clear drains clogged by vapes

E-cigarettes, also called vapes, are a form of electronic nicotine delivery systems that are battery-operated smoking devices that can resemble regular cigarettes.

Oswego SD308 will use money from the settlement of a nationwide suit against e-cigarette manufacturer Juul to purchase equipment to help clear drains in the district that have become clogged following the improper disposal of Juul products.

School districts nationwide filed a class action lawsuit against Juul Labs, Inc., the maker of Juul e-cigarettes. The suit contended the e-cigarettes were intentionally and harmfully marketed to youth.

At its Aug. 19 meeting, Oswego School Board board members unanimously approved purchasing a jetter from industrial equipment supplier Allan J. Coleman Co. in the amount of $24,793.51. Coleman submitted the lowest bid of the three bids submitted.

The cost will be paid from the Juul litigation settlement that the district already received. A jetter is an advanced high-pressure cleaning system that employs a mixture of air and water to effectively clear clogged drains.

School district officials said the improper disposal of Juul products, specifically vapes, has been causing significant issues within our sewer system as they are often flushed down toilets by students. According to officials, puchasing the equipment will not only allow the district to efficiently remove hard debris from our sewer drains and outlets but also enable it to establish a regular preventive maintenance routine to keep the systems clear of clogs in the future.

“By buying the jetter, we’re saving money because we can do preventative maintenance instead of hiring someone to come in every time we need to have this done,” District 308 chief financial officer Raphael Obafemi said in discussing the issue with School Board members at their Aug. 5 board meeting.