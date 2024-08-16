Sandwich competition coming to 2024 Taste of Sandwich

The line to get into the Taste of Sandwich stretched across Railroad Street in the city’s downtown before the tents opened at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28 2022. (Photo Provided)

For the first time, next month’s Taste of Sandwich will feature a sandwich competition.

Both restaurants and the public will be able to participate in the competition, said Sandwich Mayor Todd Latham. He talked about this year’s Taste of Sandwich during the Aug. 15 Sandwich Citizens Advisory Committee.

“There will be a judging panel that tastes all the sandwiches and we will give out awards,” Latham said.

Don Aleksy, the city’s new economic development and tourism director, came up with the idea of having a sandwich competition. Taste of Sandwich will be held on Sept. 25 in downtown Sandwich.

Other activities will also take place in downtown Sandwich that week, including the Fox Valley Community Services’ 29th annual Craft Show Under the Big Top, which will go from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 26. That event will be held at the Railroad/Main Street parking lot downtown.

Latham said they are still in the planning stages of additional activities to be held during the week. He said there probably wouldn’t be anything held that Friday to avoid any conflict with a Sandwich High School football game.

“I think we’ll just try to focus on Saturday and possibly Sunday,” he said.

Latham hopes the schedule for the week’s activities will be finalized by the end of the month.