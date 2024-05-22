Sandwich hires economic development director to help spur growth

During the May 20 Sandwich City Council meeting, Don Aleksy was introduced as the city’s new economic development and tourism director. In November, the majority of Sandwich City Council members voted to create the economic and tourism position. (Eric Schelkopf)

Sandwich officials have taken another step in their efforts to bring more economic development to the city.

During the May 20 Sandwich City Council meeting, Don Aleksy was introduced as the city’s new economic development and tourism director. In November, the majority of Sandwich City Council members voted to create the economic and tourism position.

The part-time position pays about $45,000 a year. Aleksy was previously the director of community and economic development for Calumet City.

His past experience also includes serving as the director of economic development for LaSalle and as the facilities manager of the Lake Carroll Homeowners Association. His first day with Sandwich was Monday, May 20.

Aleksy is credited with bringing new businesses and a resurgence to downtown LaSalle. As the director of community and economic development for Calumet City, he worked to identify and create opportunities for properties in blighted areas suffering from tax delinquency, vacancy and building code violations.

In addressing the City Council, he said Sandwich has great potential.

“My goal is to develop a land use plan for different areas,” Aleksy said. “I just think we have a really strong foundation.”

Sandwich Mayor Todd Latham said Aleksy plans to come up with a plan for such areas as the city’s hotel corridor and Pratt Road corridor. He thought his experience would bode well for the city, including knowing how to bring players to the table to help with the city’s economic development plans.

“He also has some good experience in grant writing, so we’re going to use that experience as well,” Latham said.

Aleksy said he chose to apply for the position because of the possibilities that Sandwich has.

“There is a wealth of opportunity here from my point of view and from my experience of working with communities that have difficult situations,” he said. “This is a good situation for me.”

The job description for the position states that the director “will provide a unified and coordinated economic development and tourism program, focused on activities which lead to successful economic growth and development citywide.”

The person also will serve as the city’s grant writer and as the primary advocate for building a “strong, adaptive and equitable economy in the city of Sandwich,” according to the job posting.