Popular Asian restaurant chain BIBIBOP set to open its doors Thursday in Oswego

BIBIBOP will open at 11 a.m. Thursday at 2830 Walter Payton Memorial Highway (Route 34) following a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m. The public is invited to the ceremony. Members of the media were given a sneak preview Tuesday night of what the restaurant has to offer. (Eric Schelkopf)

Those attending a media night on Tuesday received a sneak peek of what BIBIBOP Asian Grill has to offer before the restaurant opens its Oswego location to the public on Thursday.

The restaurant chain is known for its commitment to health and well-being. Along with using only fresh ingredients, all of its food options are gluten free.

As BIBIBOP field marketing coordinator Rachel Gavalier told those in attendance, a BIBIBOP is a meal derived from the popular Korean dish called bibimbap, which means “mixed rice.” Charley Shin, founder of Charleys Philly Steaks – which has locations in Joliet, Bolingbrook, Aurora and Darien – founded the Columbus, Ohio-based restaurant chain in 2013.

Guests create their own bowls and vegetarian and vegan options are available. The chain has several locations in Chicago and the suburbs – including in Naperville, Oak Brook, Schaumburg and Willowbrook – and more are planned.

As part of the grand opening activities on Thursday, 50 guests will be chosen at random to win free bowls for a year. The vouchers are valid only at the Oswego location.

Other prizes include free drinks, desserts and more. Guests must be 13 or older to claim their prize.

Those who wear orange – the restaurant chain’s signature color – that day can get $5 off their order. During the grand opening, medical professionals, educators and members of the police and fire departments can enjoy a complimentary bowl with a valid ID.