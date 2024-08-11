The Conservation Foundation to host Day at the Dickson-Murst Farm

The Conservation Foundation's Dickson-Murst Farm will hold Day at the Dickson-Murst Farm, featuring farm demonstrations, barrel train rides and more, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at 2550 Dickson Road in Montgomery. (Provided by The Conservation Foundation)

The Conservation Foundation will host Day at the Dickson-Murst Farm from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at 2550 Dickson Road in Montgomery, to celebrate the area’s rural heritage.

The free event features children’s crafts, activities and play spaces, hayrides, barrel train rides, farm equipment and harvesting demonstrations, face painting and more, according to a news release from the foundation.

Attendees can sit in one of the farm’s red rockers to rest and enjoy food from the Country Kitchen. Antique trucks and tractors will also be on display, and all of the farm’s restored historic buildings will be open to explore, according to the release.

This event’s presenting sponsor is Byline Bank, with additional support from The Growing Place, ConservFS, Farm & Fleet, Marshall Electric, RJ Kuhn Plumbing Heating & Cooling, Dickson-Murst Farm, Francissen & Bartz LLP, The Scoop and the International Harvester Collectors Club of Northern Illinois Chapter 2, according to the release.

It is also made possible by the support of the Dickson-Murst Farm Partners, a volunteer group of The Conservation Foundation, who maintain the farm buildings and organize special events to raise money through donations and food sales, according to the release.

Free parking is available and the event will go on rain or shine.

With more than 6,000 members, The Conservation Foundation is one of the oldest and largest nonprofit organizations in the region dedicated to land and watershed conservation. Work is focused in DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, La Salle and Will counties to preserve and restore nature in northeastern Illinois.

For more information, visit theconservationfoundation.org.