Sandwich Police issue more than 40 speeding citations in July as part of traffic safety campaign

The Sandwich Police Department issued 48 speeding citations in July as part of a traffic safety campaign reminding motorists to slow down to save lives.

The speed enforcement effort was conducted by the department in conjunction with other state and local law enforcement agencies across Illinois to reduce highway fatalities.

In addition, the department also ticketed a motorist for disobeying a stop sign, as well as issuing two expired registration citations, two improper display of registration citations, one disobeying a traffic control device citation, one no insurance citation, one suspended registration citation, one unlawful possession of marijuana citation, one no valid driver’s license arrest and one driving while license suspended arrest.

The speed enforcement effort was made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.