Elk Grove man sentenced to seven years in prison following Yorkville waterpark incident

An Elk Grove Village man who exposed his genitals and touched juveniles during an incident in July 2023 at the Raging Waves Waterpark in Yorkville has been sentenced to seven years in prison as part of a plea agreement, according to a release from Kendall County State’s Attorney Eric Weiss.

Andrew Pusateri, 39, was sentenced by Kendall County Circuit Judge Jody Gleason on Aug. 7. He had been charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse and child pornography.

Yorkville police had responded to the waterpark, located at 4000 N. Bridge St. (Route 47), for a report of a man behaving strangely, according to an initial story on the incident.

Pusateri was caught by lifeguards at the Raging Waves Waterpark laying in a raft in the lazy river with his swim trunks down exposing himself, according to the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Security had removed Pusateri from the public and had found a small handheld camera prior to making contact with him. When Yorkville detectives became involved in the case, it was determined that Pusateri had made recordings of minor patrons who were in the lazy river using the camera, the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office said.

The release also explained that, on some occasions, the videos showed Pusateri with his genitals exposed and in other videos, it showed Pusateri touching young children’s feet in the lazy river, both with his hands and with his genitals.

Pusateri had surrendered himself to the Yorkville Police Department in August 2023 after a warrant had been issued for his arrest. He had visited water parks on numerous occasions and had made similar videos at a water park in Elk Grove Village, according to the release.

“Predators such as Pusateri are a threat to our children,” Weis said in the news release. “I want to commend the efforts of the staff at Raging Waves as well as the detectives from the Yorkville Police Department for helping to catch this offender and lock him up for years to come. My hope is that Pusateri and others that try to prey on our children learn that prison awaits you if you try it in Kendall County.”