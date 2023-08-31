Man charged with sex crimes at Yorkville waterpark

An Elk Grove Village man is charged with multiple felonies after police said he was exposing his genitals and touching juveniles July 23 at the Raging Waves Waterpark in Yorkville.

Andrew J. Pusateri, 38, of the 200 block of Washington Square in Elk Grove Village, was charged with two counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault and two counts of Child Pornography, all Class X felonies.

Pusateri also was charged with one count of Public Indecency, a Class A misdemeanor and one count of Disorderly Conduct, a Class C misdemeanor.

Yorkville police responded at about 4:54 p.m. on July 23 to the waterpark, 4000 N. Bridge St. (Route 47), for a report of a man behaving strangely.

It had been reported to the waterpark security staff that Pusateri was seen exposing his genitals, police said. Security had removed Pusateri from the public and had found a small handheld camera prior to making contact with him, police said.

Police obtained a search warrant to review the contents of multiple cameras found in Pusateri’s belongings. It was discovered that Pusateri had filmed himself exposing his genitalia and touching juveniles while at the business, police said.

Pusateri surrendered himself to the Yorkville Police Department on Aug. 24 after a warrant had been issued for his arrest. He was booked into the Kendall County jail with bond set at $500,000, with 10% to apply.

Yorkville police were aided in the investigation by the Elk Grove Village Police Department, the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office and Raging Waves Waterpark staff.