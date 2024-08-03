Oswego’s Altitude Trampoline Park to host fundraiser to help teachers buy supplies

Altitude Trampoline Park in Oswego will hold its annual Back to School Bounce fundraiser Aug. 9 to 11. A percentage of sales from the weekend will be used to purchase school supplies for teachers. Teachers from neighboring school districts are then invited to Altitude Trampoline Park on Aug. 17, where they can shop for free. (Provided by Altitude Trampoline Park in Oswego)

The owners of Altitude Trampoline Park in Oswego want teachers to have everything they need when the new school year starts.

The business, located at 1600 Douglas Road in the Gerry Centennial Plaza in Oswego, will hold its annual Back to School Bounce fundraiser Aug. 9 to 11. A percentage of sales from the weekend will be used to purchase school supplies for teachers.

Teachers from neighboring school districts are then invited to Altitude Trampoline Park on Aug. 17, where they can shop for free. Those who attend the shopping event must a valid teacher ID card.

The annual event is in its fifth year. In previous years, Altitude has raised more than $2,000 to buy classroom supplies for teachers.

“It’s our way of saying thank you to the community,” said Nicola White, one of the owners of Altitude Trampoline Park in Oswego.

White said the event is a way to make sure teachers are supported as much as possible at the start of the year, without having to dig into their own pockets.

“I think they really appreciate it,” she said. “We are proud to be able to give back to the community in this way and the fundraiser is always very well-received and appreciated among the local teaching and educator community.”

After being closed for six weeks as part of a remodeling project, Altitude Trampoline Park in Oswego reopened last December with several new attractions. The new attractions are designed to cater to kids of all ages.

They include a 70-foot soft play unit, a separate smaller toddler soft play and baby area, a dual Ninja Run, an interactive Strike Arena and a two-player AeroStrike interactive cage ball target challenge. It was the first major improvement project for Altitude Trampoline Park in Oswego since opening in December 2018.

“The family entertainment industry is ever changing with new technologies coming to market, and customers are always on the lookout for new and exciting places to bring friends and family for healthy, active fun,” White said. “At Altitude, we always strive to be a leader in the industry as well as being a key cornerstone of the local Oswego community.”

More information about the fundraiser and teacher’s shopping event is available at Altitude Trampoline Park’s website, altitudetrampolinepark.com/locations/illinois/oswego/1600-douglas-road/.