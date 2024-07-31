Popular Asian restaurant chain to open location in Oswego next month

BIBIBOP Asian Grill will open at 11 a.m. Aug. 15 at 2830 Walter Payton Memorial Highway (Route 34), Oswego, following a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m. The public is invited to the ceremony. (Eric Schelkopf)

A popular Asian restaurant chain is set to open in Oswego next month.

BIBIBOP Asian Grill will open at 11 a.m. Aug. 15 at 2830 Walter Payton Memorial Highway (Route 34) following a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m. The public is invited to the ceremony.

The restaurant chain is known for its commitment to health and well-being. Along with using only fresh ingredients, all of its food options are gluten free.

Guests create their own bowls and vegetarian and vegan options are available. The chain has several locations in Chicago and the suburbs – including in Naperville, Oak Brook, Schaumburg and Willowbrook – and more are planned.

Ryan Sanecki, senior manager of digital marketing for BIBIBOP, said the chain decided to open a restaurant in Oswego after falling in love with the village while planning its Naperville location.

“The entire state of Illinois, including Oswego, has us thrilled about expanding our footprint here,” he said in an email. “Our journey began with a few locations in the city, and it has allowed our brand to blossom beautifully, thanks to the local community support and enthusiasm for a 100% gluten-free and customizable restaurant for all palates.”

Saneck said BIBIBOP’s partnership with the nonprofit Gluten-Intolerance Group (gluten.org) “has been incredibly rewarding.”

“It enables us to connect with those seeking a safe, 100% gluten-free dining experience with friends and family,” he said. “As we enter our 11th year, we have exciting plans for Illinois.”

As part of the grand opening activities on Aug. 15, BIBIBOP will give away vouchers for free bowls to 50 random winners, good for one free bowl per week for a year. The vouchers are valid only at the Oswego location.

Other prizes include free drinks, desserts and more. Guests must be 13 or older to claim their prize.

Those who wear orange that day can get $5 off their order. During the grand opening, medical professionals, educators and members of the police and fire departments can enjoy a complimentary bowl with a valid ID.