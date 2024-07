Grandma Rosie’s Sweet Treats will host a fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, in Town Square Park, for the YACC Scholarship Fund. During that time, 30% of all purchases will go to the fund.

The event is organized by Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce to benefit Yorkville High School students graduating in 2025.

Grandma Rosie’s is a mobile ice cream truck owned by Yorkville residents.