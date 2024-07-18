Yorkville River Fest happening this weekend

River Fest returns to Yorkville this weekend.

The one-day festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Riverfront Park, 131 E. Hydraulic Ave. Live country music from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., family activities from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., craft beer tasting from 2 to 6 p.m., cardboard boat race at 2 p.m., food vendors and more.

For more information, visit yorkville.il.us/579/Yorkville-River-Fest.

