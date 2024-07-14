Yorkville, Plano businesses holding upcoming open houses

The public is invited to attend these open house events, held through the Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce.
Noir Cut & Shave Club
Monday, July 29
4 to 7 p.m. Ribbon Cutting
Chamber Network Night with an Open house immediately following.
624 W. Veterans Pkwy. Suite B, Yorkville
Fox Valley United Way | Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library
Tuesday, July 30
3 - 4:30 p.m. Ribbon Cutting
44 East Galena Blvd., Aurora
Join the Fox Valley United Way for a multi-chamber event in honor of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, which launched in Kendall County in March.
Stay for an open house with lemonade and popcorn!
Yorkville Chamber is joining with the Greater Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce, Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce, and Plano Area Chamber of Commerce for this Multi-Chamber Ribbon Cutting.
The Essence Room
Thursday, Aug 1
4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Ribbon Cutting
12700 Rte. 34 Unit D, Plano
Open house with refreshments.
Thrivent – Danny Rand
Friday, Aug. 9
4 p.m. Ribbon Cutting
Yorkville Chamber joins with the Plano Area Chamber of Commerce
To be held at Flight Tasting Room & Bottle Shoppe
508 Center Pkwy. Suite C, Yorkville
Open house from 3 to 6 p.m.
We welcome news about business developments in our communities. We appreciate hearing about local business comings and goings, new hours, expansions, and milestones in Kendall County. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email news@kendallcountynow.com.