Yorkville, Plano businesses holding upcoming open houses

EarthWise Pet in Yorkville celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony in April. (Photo provided by Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce)

The public is invited to attend these open house events, held through the Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce.

Noir Cut & Shave Club

Monday, July 29

4 to 7 p.m. Ribbon Cutting

Chamber Network Night with an Open house immediately following.

624 W. Veterans Pkwy. Suite B, Yorkville

More info

Fox Valley United Way | Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library

Tuesday, July 30

3 - 4:30 p.m. Ribbon Cutting

44 East Galena Blvd., Aurora

Join the Fox Valley United Way for a multi-chamber event in honor of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, which launched in Kendall County in March.

Stay for an open house with lemonade and popcorn!

Yorkville Chamber is joining with the Greater Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce, Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce, and Plano Area Chamber of Commerce for this Multi-Chamber Ribbon Cutting.

More info

The Essence Room

Thursday, Aug 1

4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Ribbon Cutting

12700 Rte. 34 Unit D, Plano

Open house with refreshments.

More info

Thrivent – Danny Rand

Friday, Aug. 9

4 p.m. Ribbon Cutting

Yorkville Chamber joins with the Plano Area Chamber of Commerce

To be held at Flight Tasting Room & Bottle Shoppe

508 Center Pkwy. Suite C, Yorkville

Open house from 3 to 6 p.m.

More info

We welcome news about business developments in our communities. We appreciate hearing about local business comings and goings, new hours, expansions, and milestones in Kendall County. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email news@kendallcountynow.com.