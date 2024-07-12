Oswego’s second marijuana dispensary set to open this month

Cloud 9 Cannabis, located at 2420 Route 30 in the Townes Crossing shopping center, is slated to open July 22, according to a company email. Cloud 9 has other locations in Champaign, Edwardsville and East Peoria. (Eric Schelkopf)

Oswego’s second marijuana dispensary is set to open this month.

Cloud 9 Cannabis, located at 2420 Route 30 in the Townes Crossing shopping center, is slated to open July 22, according to a company email. Cloud 9 has other locations in Champaign, Edwardsville and East Peoria.

Selling recreational marijuana became legal in Illinois in January 2020. In December 2019, village trustees approved an ordinance establishing zoning regulations for adult use recreational cannabis.

Market 96, Oswego’s first marijuana dispensary, opened in September 2023 at 1144 Douglas Road in Oswego in the Mason Square shopping center.

The name Market 96 name pays tribute to the first state-level cannabis legalization in the U.S. in 1996. Jay Williams, one of the supervisors at Market 96, had previously said Market 96 decided to open a dispensary in Oswego because it is an “underserved community for the cannabis market right now.”