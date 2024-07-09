Family-friendly things to do in Kendall County

Little White School Museum provides a variety of educational family-friendly events for individuals of all ages to attend, such as biweekly yoga, history tours and more. (Photo provided by Little White School Museum)

Looking for something fun to do with your family before back-to-school season? Kendall County has a variety of businesses and events to attend for a day of family fun. Here is a list of things to do before school season commences:

Arts On Fire:

Arts On Fire in Plano allows individuals of all ages to paint pottery, whether that be in store or at home. The art studio allows participants to take supplies home and return painted pieces for firing. There are a variety of workshops and events for families to partake in, such as a Kids Pottery Wheel Workshop on and an Adult Pottery Wheel Workshop on Thursday, July 25, a Stoneware Bowl Workshop on Saturday, Aug. 10 and more. The studio is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. The studio will close an hour early if no painters are present, and other times may be requested. Arts On Fire is located at 217 E. South St. For more information, visit artsonfireplano.com/.

Altitude Trampoline Park:

Families can go to Altitude Trampoline Park in Oswego for a day filled with trampolines, epic air bags, dodge ball and more. There are a variety of passes for jumpers to get; a 90-minute pass, a 60-minute pass, a 120-minute pass and a summer pass. Tickets average about $22. Grippy socks also can be bought for $3.49. Altitude can also host parties and events. The trampoline park is located at 1600 Douglas Road. For more information, visit altitudetrampolinepark.com/locations/illinois/oswego/1600-douglas-road/.

Silver Springs State Park near Yorkville. (Shea Lazansky)

Keller’s Farmstand

For a family-friendly day of buying organic produce, Keller’s Farmstand in Oswego is available. The farmstand grows sweet corn, vegetables, apples, pumpkins and more. The farmstand currently is closed, but will reopen in mid-July with sweet corn and other produce. It’s located at 2500 Johnson Road. For more information, visit kellersfarmstand.com.

Silver Springs State Fish and Wildlife Area

Yorkville’s Silver Springs State Fish and Wildlife Area provides bubbling water, oaks and prairie grasslands, Fox River viewing, native wildflowers, songbirds and more for families to explore. Families can picnic, fish and hike at Silver Springs. The trap range and archery range also is available through Aug. 31. The equestrian trail will be available through August and eventually close Sept. 1 and reopen Sept. 30. The Youth Area Campground currently is closed. The park is located at 13608 Fox Road and closes at sunset. For more information, visit dnr.illinois.gov/parks/park.silversprings.html.

Kids markers market and garage sale

Whether you have been crafting up a storm or cleaning out your closets, this is a chance to see what you have on hand to sell – or find simple treasures – at this Oswegoland Park District event.

Grab your goods and cash in or shop this outdoor sale unique, affordable toys and handmade wares from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 11, at 313 E. Washington St. Set up begins at 8 a.m.

Participants who added a table to their registration will be provided with one 8-foot table and two chairs. Participants can use the space in front of their table as well.

The event is held outdoors. It is advised to bring shade/sunscreen as some selling sites are in direct sunlight.

Whether you’re buying or selling, you don’t want to miss this event, held in conjunction with the Oswego Country Market.

For more information, email info@oswegolandpd.org or call 630-554-1010.

Little White School Museum:

The Little White School Museum in Oswego provides several interesting classes, history tours and more for families to enjoy. The museum hosts various types of yoga on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Tea Time at the Museum from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, July 21, and more. The museum is open from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday, closed on Tuesday and Wednesday, 2 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. It’s located at 72 Polk St. For more information, visit littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org/visit/museum-hours/.