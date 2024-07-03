Your Performing Arts Center in Yorkville holding Saturday open house

Young musicians from Yorkville's Your Performing Arts Center have performed at local Yorkville events. (Shea Lazansky)

The YPAC (Your Performing Arts Center) in Yorkville invites the community to an open house on Saturday, July 6, to meet their instructors, explore the facility, and learn about their diverse programs designed for all ages, including dance, music, and acting.

The event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 2161 IL Route 47, Yorkville.

Activities planned include a foam party, a bounce house, food trucks, cotton candy, and a DJ dance party. YPAC invites people to bring lawn chairs and their swimsuits for an afternoon of fun.

Season 12 classes begin on July 8. First-year members receive $50 off. Call at (815) 916-6285 or visit ypacarts.com for details about their programs and events.