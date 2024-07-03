Oswego gets proposal for 600-plus housing development, shopping center

A developer wants to build more than 600 housing units and a shopping center on 160 acres at Wolfs Crossing Road and Route 30 that is proposed to be annexed to Oswego. This is an architectural example for the proposed commercial aspect of the project. (Graphic provided by the village of Oswego)

The Oswego Planning and Zoning Commission plans to review the concept plans at its meeting at 7 p.m. July 11 at Oswego Village Hall, 100 Parkers Mill. Oswego Grand Development, LLC. wants to build 125 single-family houses, 243 townhouse units and 288 apartment units as part of its plans, which also include 32.2 acres of commercial space.

Oswego Grand Development, LLC. wants to build 10 buildings containing 288 apartment units as part of the project. This is an architectural example of the apartment buildings. (Graphic provided by the village of Oswego)

The 160.6-acre property is located at the southeast corner of Wolfs Crossing Road and Route 30. It is currently unincorporated and is zoned for agriculture use in Kendall and Will counties.

In her report to the commission, village planner Rachel Riemenschneider said the proposed use is consistent with the village’s Comprehensive Plan.

“While the proposed density, 4.1 units per acre for the entire subject area (or 5.1 units per acre not including the commercial area), is greater than the stated 2-3 units per acre in the Comprehensive Plan, that density calculation is applied to District 2 as a whole,” she said.

Plans call for the construction of 10 buildings containing 288 apartment units. A clubhouse would be built as part of the plans.

In addition, another 50 buildings would contain 243 townhouse units. There would be two neighborhoods and four to six units per building.

Oswego Grand Development, LLC. wants to build 125 single-family houses as part of the project. This is an architectural example of one of the single-family homes. (Graphic provided by the village of Oswego)

“The applicant proposes car garages for all townhomes and single-family homes, which is compliant with the zoning code requirements,” Riemenschneider said. “The multi-unit neighborhood will be required to have 1.75 to three parking spaces per dwelling unit and include one electric vehicle charging station per eight parking spaces.”

A gas station with a car wash and a grocery store are proposed as part of the commercial aspect of the project as well as a commercial/retail center. The plans also call for a religious institution to be built on four acres.

The project is adjacent to the future Wikaduke Trail, the planned north-south roadway connecting Will, Kane, DuPage and Kendall counties.

“The applicant would dedicate 140 feet of right-of-way for the Wikaduke Trail and would construct two lanes of the future four lane roadway,” Riemenschneider said. “There would also be a 70 foot right-of-way dedication along Wolfs Crossing Road. The applicant will be required to provide a path along Wolfs Crossing Road.”