Greater Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce to hold networking events

Greater Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce will host These GREATER Things from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at Village Hall, 200 N. River St., Montgomery. (Provided by the Village of Montgomery)

All members of the Montgomery business community are invited to attend the Greater Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce’s upcoming networking events.

There will be no July Lunch and Learn due to Independence Day.

Beyond Networking Member Appreciation event: Begins at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at Blackberry Farms, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora, with their Live and Uncorked concert series. The event is free, but registration is required and can be found here. To sponsor the event, go here.

GREATER Morning Networking: Runs from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, at 3201 Orchard Road, Oswego. Servbank is the host. The event is free, but registration is required and can be found here.

These GREATER Things: Runs from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at Village Hall, 200 N. River St., Montgomery. There will be a Business Lunch and Learn with speaker Theresa Sperling. The presentation will be “Speak Your Way to a Bigger Bottom Line.” There is a $25 fee for lunch and the presentation. To register, click here.

GREATER Monthly Luncheon at SushiZu Restaurant: Runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, at 1539 Douglas Road, Montgomery. There are no fees to attend, but each person is responsible for purchasing their own food and drinks. To register, click here.

Multi-Chamber Ribbon Cutting and Open House for Fox Valley United Way - Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library: Runs from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, at 44 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. This is a multi-chamber event with the Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce, Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce and Plano Area Chamber of Commerce.

GMACC Lunch and Learn: Runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at 1300 S. Broadway, Suite 101, Montgomery. The event will be hosted by Fox Valley Habitat for Humanity. The host will provide lunch and a presentation for free. To register, click here.