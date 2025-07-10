Life Line offering health care screenings in Montgomery

Residents living in and around the Montgomery can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening.

VFW Post 7452, 121 North River St., will host the event on July 24.

Screenings can check for:

· The level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health.

· HDL and LDL Cholesterol levels

· Diabetes risk

· Kidney and thyroid function, and more

Screenings are affordable and convenient. Free parking is also available, according to a release from Life Line Screening.

Special package pricing starts at $159, but consultants will work with you to create a package that is right for you based on your age and risk factors, according to a release from Life Line Screening.

Call 1-877-237-1287 or visit our website at www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.