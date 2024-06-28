Yorkville Public Library to host career resource fairs

The Yorkville Public Library will serve as host for upcoming career resource center events.

The fairs will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays, July 10 and 24.

Batavia-based workNet will be in the library for drop-in career services. For individuals looking for work, trying to enhance skills or thinking about pivoting to a new career, workNet Batavia may be able to help.

WorkNet’s staff will be available to assist attendees with one-on-one coaching, resume creation and enhancement, job search strategies, LinkedIn, mock interviews and career readiness workshops.

Yorkville Public Library is located at 902 Game Farm Road.

For more information, check out the library’s website at yorkville.lib.il.us/.