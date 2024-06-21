Fund set up to help Oswego family whose house was heavily damaged in fire

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The house, in the 200 block of Willington Way in the Southbury subdivision in Oswego, sustained heavy damage and was deemed uninhabitable. (Photo provided by the Oswego Fire Protection District)

More than $20,000 has been raised so far for a family whose Oswego house sustained heavy damage and was deemed uninhabitable after a fire Tuesday, June 18.

No one was injured but the cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to a news release from the Oswego Fire Protection District.

A GoFundMe page has raised more than $19,000 to help the family.

“The Struve family experienced an unimaginable tragedy when a fire devastated their home this week,” states the organizer of the fundraiser. “This family of four has a long road ahead of them to salvage what they can and move forward.”

The campaign’s goal is to raise $25,000.

At approximately 2:47 p.m., KenCom Public Safety Dispatch received several 911 calls about a fire at a house in the 200 block of Willington Way in the Southbury subdivision in Oswego.

The Oswego Fire Protection District was dispatched to the scene along with Oswego Police Department. Firefighters on the scene reported seeing a fire on a side of the house that had extended into the attic, according to the release.

Because of extreme temperatures and high winds, a box alarm was called, according to the release. Firefighters initially responding to the scene stretched hose lines to both the interior and exterior of the house.

Nicor Gas was called because the fire created a gas leak below the shut off valve on the gas meter.

Firefighters extinguished the fire on the outside of the house as well as the fire in the attic, according to the release. They searched the house to confirm all occupants were out of the house.

Several area fire departments assisted on the scene as well as providing station coverage.

To give, go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-the-struve-family-after-devastating-house-fire?qid=65248815e6d3d7f381ec63553be19c06.