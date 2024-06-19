Oswego house sustains heavy damage in fire

A house in the 200 block of Willington Way in the Southbury subdivision in Oswego sustained heavy damage from a fire on Tuesday, June 18, 2024. (Photo provided by the Oswego Fire Protection District)

An Oswego house sustained heavy damage and was deemed uninhabitable after a fire on Tuesday afternoon.

No one was injured but the cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to a news release from the Oswego Fire Protection District.

At approximately 2:47 p.m., KenCom Public Safety Dispatch received several 911 calls about a fire at a house in the 200 block of Willington Way in the Southbury subdivision in Oswego.

The Oswego Fire Protection District was dispatched to the scene along with Oswego Police Department. Firefighters on the scene reported seeing a fire on a side of the house that had extended into the attic, according to the release.

Because of extreme temperatures and high winds, a box alarm was called, according to the release. Firefighters initially responding to the scene stretched hose lines to both the interior and exterior of the house.

Nicor Gas was called because the fire created a gas leak below the shut off valve on the gas meter.

Firefighters extinguished the fire on the outside of the house as well as the fire in the attic, according to the release. They searched the house to confirm to confirm all occupants were out of the house.

Several area fire departments assisted on the scene as well as providing station coverage.