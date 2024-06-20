Softball: The 2024 Record Newspapers All-Area team

Oswego's Jaelynn Anthony (20) reacts after retiring the last batter in their Class 4A Plainfield North Sectional final softball game against Wheaton North. (Gary E Duncan Sr for Shaw Local )

Here is the 2024 Record Newspapers All-Area softball team.

Oswego East senior Finley Anderson

Finley Anderson, Oswego East, senior, center field: Minnesota State at Mankato commit was an Illinois Coaches Association Class 4A Second Team All-State pick. During the regular season Anderson led Wolves with a .462 batting average, .548 on-base percentage, 1.268 OPS with team-high 14 doubles, five triples, 45 runs scored and 15 walks. She was second on Oswego East in hits (43) and stolen bases (11), and also had the team-best .976 fielding percentage with the fewest errors (two).

Oswego sophomore Jaelynn Anthony

Jaelynn Anthony, Oswego, sophomore, pitcher: Anthony, a Class 4A Third Team All-State pick by ICA, posted 14-6 record in 21 appearances with 1.90 ERA, throwing back-to-back shutouts in sectional games in leading Oswego – eventually, third in Class 4A – to program’s first sectional title. At the plate, Anthony batted .379 with program record 13 home runs.

Oswego junior Kiyah Chavez

Kiyah Chavez, Oswego, junior, catcher: Iowa recruit and Class 4A First Team All-State pick by ICA set Oswego’s single-season hit record with 61. Chavez batted .496 with 12 home runs and 46 RBIs for Oswego team that took third place in Class 4A in program’s first state tournament appearance. Behind the plate had six pickoffs at first and third. Most remarkably, in 141 plate appearances this season had zero strikeouts.

Plano junior Lindsey Cocks

Lindsey Cocks, Plano, junior, shortstop/third base: Two-time All-State pick and Kishwaukee River all-conference pick batted .519 with a .578 on-base percentage and 41 hits with 11 doubles, five triples, three homers and 17 RBIs. Posted a .983 fielding percentage with seven double plays. Cocks has 104 career varsity hits and is on pace to be the all-time school record holder for career hits.

Oswego East junior Lundin Cornelius

Lundin Cornelius, Oswego East, junior, outfielder: ICA Class 4A Third Team All-State selection and SPC all-conference pick batted .451 with a .495 on-base percentage and 1.143 OPS, with 41 hits, 26 RBIs, 27 runs scored and seven stolen bases.

Oswego junior Aubriella Garza

Aubriella Garza, Oswego, junior, third base/pitcher: NIU recruit was Class 4A Third Team All-State pick by ICA for Oswego team that took third in Class 4A. Garza batted .376. Holds Oswego program records for career hits (143), season doubles (16), career doubles (41), career home runs (24) and career RBIs (109). Posted a 10-3 record as a pitcher.

Yorkville Christian sophomore Bridget Hooper

Bridget Hooper, Yorkville Christian, sophomore, catcher/first base/pitcher: Hooper batted .587 with a 1.569 OPS, with 17 doubles and 27 RBIs. She split catching duties with Emma Schleining and fielded position at .901 percentage.

Yorkville sophomore Kayla Kersting

Kayla Kersting, Yorkville, sophomore, catcher: Class 4A Second Team All-State and all-conference pick batted .442 with a .514 on-base percentage and 42 with five doubles, three triples, nine home runs with 30 RBIs and 34 runs scored.

Yorkville senior Jensen Krantz

Jensen Krantz, Yorkville, senior, first base: Purdue recruit batted .421 with a .492 on-base percentage and 45 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, six homers, 31 RBIs and 22 runs scored.

Oswego junior Rikka Ludvigson

Rikka Ludvigson, Oswego, junior, first base: Class 4A Second Team All-State pick by ICA batted .412 and was second on Oswego with 37 RBIs. Oswego coach Paul Netzel called Ludvigson the best defensive first baseman in the area.

Danica Peshia, Newark, senior, catcher: Wisconsin-Whitewater commit and Class 4A Second Team ICA All-State pick batted .495 with six home runs, three triples, 16 doubles, 43 RBIs and 37 runs scored.

Oswego East senior Mary Kate Quaid

Mary Kate Quaid, Oswego East, senior, shortstop: Wisconsin-Oshkosh commit was Class 4A Third Team All-State pick. Quaid batted .430 with a .464 on-base percentage and 1.024 OPS, with 43 hits, 31 RBIs, 27 runs scored and struck out just two times in 113 plate appearances.

Kodi Rizzo, Newark, senior, pitcher: UW-Stevens Point commit and First Team All-State pick by the ICA posted a 16-4 record with a 0.514 ERA and 239 strikeouts over 109 innings. At the plate Rizzo batted .479 with 13 homers, three triples, two doubles, 43 RBIs, 56 runs scored and 16 stolen bases.

Ryan Williams, Newark, senior, shortstop: Lincoln Memorial College commit and Class 1A Second Team All-State pick by ICA batted .591 with nine homers, three triples, 12 doubles, 48 RBIs and 44 runs scored.

Honorable mention

Grace Allgood, Yorkville Christian, junior, pitcher/shortstop; Kayden Corneils, Sandwich, sophomore; Johanna Freemon, Sandwich, senior, infielder; Maddie Hernandez, Oswego, senior, shortstop; Kaylee LaChappell, Oswego, senior, outfielder; Brooklyn Marks, Sandwich, junior, pitcher/shortstop; Marissa Moffett, Oswego, senior, second base; Dottie Wood, Newark, junior, pitcher/second base/right field